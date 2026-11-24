New Custom Paint and Graphic Options Plus Five Premium CVO™ Motorcycles for 2027
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) today revealed on H-D.com three new high-performance Grand American Touring models as part of its expansive 2027 motorcycle portfolio. The new Road King® ST, Road Glide® ST and Street Glide® ST models share a powerful new Milwaukee-Eight® 117 High Output engine and premium suspension and braking components designed to put the rider in command of a truly exhilarating motorcycling experience.
"Everyone at Harley-Davidson is excited about offering a new level of ST performance for the Touring platform," said Artie Starrs, Harley-Davidson president and chief executive officer. "Each ST model retains all of the design and technology features Touring riders crave, with every aspect of performance amplified. If this is how you love to ride, get to your local Harley-Davidson dealer and see these bikes. The ST models look fast and sound fast, and they are fast."
From supercool Cruisers and powerful ST baggers to fully kitted adventure machines and the extraordinary CVO™ factory customs, America's favorite motorcycles are back and better than ever. Black is also back in 2027 – responding directly to customer input, Harley-Davidson announces that Vivid Black will return as the base paint color for most models, replacing Dark Billiard Gray.
Today Harley-Davidson also debuted the limited-production Enthusiast™ Motorcycle Collection – Iron & Ink, which graphically celebrates tattoo art. Harley-Davidson® Factory Custom Paint & Graphics will offer the new Lunar Divide paint scheme designed to reflect the dynamic performance profile of the Low Rider® S and Low Rider® ST models. The Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operation™ (CVO™) collection of limited-production, super-premium motorcycles will include five new models for 2027.
Three New ST Touring Models
The Road King® ST, Street Glide® ST, and Road Glide® ST models are powered by a new Milwaukee-Eight® 117 High Output engine tuned to produce 12 percent more horsepower than the standard Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine. ST models also feature a performance final drive ratio, premium Brembo braking components and SHOWA® inverted forks and premium rear suspension. The Road King ST model introduces a dynamic new look for the classic Harley-Davidson® unfaired bagger, with a redesigned headlamp nacelle, re-shaped bodywork and a low-profile console.
Enthusiast™ Motorcycle Collection – Iron & Ink
Expressing oneself and customizing a Harley-Davidson® motorcycle have always been deeply connected, and Iron & Ink blends those two elements of individuality into one compelling custom design scheme. Within modern floating panels each piece of tattoo-inspired artwork tells a story and celebrates the Harley-Davidson brand and riders. The Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection – Iron & Ink will be offered only for the Street Glide® and Road Glide® models in black trim. Production is limited to 2,000 examples of each model.
Harley-Davidson® Factory Custom Paint & Graphics – Lunar Divide
The new Lunar Divide paint scheme from Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics, available only for the Low Rider® S and Low Rider® ST motorcycles, is composed of a dynamic split Vivid Black/Black Denim two-tone with a Medium Red pinstripe parting line executed in a reverse scallop design. The Harley-Davidson Factory Custom Paint & Graphics program offers a factory-installed paint-and-graphics scheme for riders who crave a distinctive look but find that a true custom paint application is outside of their value proposition.
Five Spectacular Custom Vehicle Operation™ Motorcycles
Each super-premium CVO™ motorcycle represents the pinnacle of Harley-Davidson technology, design and performance, created for the most-discerning owners. The 2027 CVO line includes the stunning CVO™ Road Glide®, the dynamic CVO™ Street Glide® ST and CVO™ Road Glide® ST, and the luxurious CVO™ Street Glide® Limited and CVO™ Street Glide® 3 Limited models. The CVO Street Glide ST and CVO Road Glide ST models feature new race-proven Screamin' Eagle®/Öhlins front and rear suspension and Brembo® Hypure braking components. The 2027 CVO portfolio introduces six exclusive new design and paint schemes executed by true artisans using advanced techniques and technologies.
Expanded Cruiser Lineup
Eight Harley-Davidson® Cruiser motorcycles represent a specific stylistic personality, from nostalgic to high performance to boldly custom. The Super Glide® model, introduced in 2026 as a limited-production model, returns for 2027 in full production and global distribution, in three new colors. The raw-and-rugged Deadwood™ model will also be available globally in 2027 in two color options. The aggressive Low Rider® S and Low Rider® ST models and the long-and-lean Breakout® model feature the choice of black and new chrome trim globally and new color options. Other returning Cruiser models include the Heritage Classic, Fat Boy® and Street Bob® motorcycles.
Live to RIDE.
RIDE to Live.
Do more living on Harley-Davidson's new 2027 lineup, rolling into dealerships now.
https://www.h-d.com/
Company Background
Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, parts & accessories, experiences, riding gear and apparel. What We Make: The World's Best Motorcycles. Period. Who We Serve: Motorcycle Riders Worldwide. Why We Do It: To Protect and Grow Motorcycle Culture. What We Stand For: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and has a controlling interest in Harley-Davidson Financial Services and LiveWire Group, Inc. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. LiveWire is committed to developing the technology of the future and investing in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorsports. Learn more at Harley-Davidson.com.
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SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company