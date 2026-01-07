GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company's financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc. GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

For further information, please contact:
                 
ir@gf.com


