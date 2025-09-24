Gevo to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, GEVO's Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Frey, GEVO's Vice President of Finance and Strategy, will present at the MicroCap Rodeo on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 1:00pm ET. A virtual webcast will be made available during the presentation.

Investors and other persons interested in participating in the webcast must register using the link below.

Registration Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3142/53022

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. By investing in the backbone of rural America, Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. We also operate an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility, further solidifying America's leadership in energy innovation. Additionally, Gevo owns the world's first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet ("ATJ") fuels and chemicals. Gevo's market-driven "pay for performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes, helps ensure value is delivered to our local economy. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com .

Media Contact
Heather Manuel
Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
PR@gevo.com

Investor Contact
Eric Frey
Vice President of Finance and Strategy
IR@Gevo.com


Primary Logo

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, Net-Zero Segment and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.

