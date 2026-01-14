Gevo Awarded Patent for Ethanol-to-Olefins Process To Produce Renewable Jet Fuel, Expanding Gevo's IP Portfolio

GEVO, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels and chemicals, as well as carbon management, today announced that it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,486,207 B2 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). The patent broadens protections for different catalyst combinations and explicitly protects the use of Ethanol-to-Olefins ("ETO") technology to produce fuels.

Gevo is developing ETO with partners LG Chem, Ltd. to deploy Gevo's next-generation ETO process for renewable chemical applications and with Axens, and IFP Energies nouvelles ("IFPEN") for fuel applications. The patented process produces light olefins from ethanol and can convert those olefins into transportation fuels using commercially proven Alcohol-to-Jet ("ATJ") technologies. Olefins can be used to make cost-effective renewable chemical building blocks such as bio-propylene. ETO technology continues to advance and is expected to deliver up to 35% lower capital and operating costs compared to current technologies.

"We are actively developing the most efficient pathways to convert ethanol to fuels and chemicals," said Dr. Paul Bloom, president of Gevo. "The effort by our team to secure this patent expands our proprietary technology position and enhances a pathway to renewable jet fuel that is more cost-effective for Gevo and our partners. We continue to build an intellectual property portfolio that we believe will put Gevo in a cost-leadership position on ATJ for years to come."

Gevo is expected to pioneer the deployment of its ETO technology in North America, expanding economic development and creating jobs in rural areas, while Axens is expected to provide licensing, equipment, and engineering services globally.

About Gevo

Gevo is a next-generation diversified energy company committed to fueling America's future with cost-effective, drop-in fuels that contribute to energy security, abate carbon, and strengthen rural communities to drive economic growth. Gevo's innovative technology can be used to make a variety of renewable products, including synthetic aviation fuel ("SAF"), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials that provide U.S.-made solutions. Gevo's business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities that create jobs and revitalize communities. Gevo owns and operates an ethanol plant with an adjacent carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility and Class VI carbon-storage well. We also own and operate one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas ("RNG") facilities in the United States, turning by-products into clean, reliable energy. Additionally, Gevo developed the world's first production facility for specialty ATJ fuels and chemicals operating since 2012. Gevo is currently developing the world's first large-scale ATJ facility to be co-located at our North Dakota site. Gevo's market-driven "pay-for-performance" approach regarding carbon and other sustainability attributes helps deliver value to our local economies. Through its Verity subsidiary, Gevo provides transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tracking, measuring, and verifying various attributes throughout the supply chain. By strengthening rural economies, Gevo is working to secure a self-sufficient future and to make sure value is brought to the market.

For more information, see www.gevo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to a variety of matters, including, without limitation, Gevo's ETO technology, the agreements with LG Chem, Ltd., Axens and IFPEN, how and whether the ETO technology will be commercialized, the cost effectiveness of ETO, the benefits that might accrue as a result of the granted patent, and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are made based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Gevo and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Gevo undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Gevo believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Gevo in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Gevo for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Gevo.

Media Contact
Heather L. Manuel
VP, Stakeholder Engagement & Partnerships
PR@gevo.com 

IR Contact
Eric Frey
VP of Finance & Strategy
IR@Gevo.com 


