North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a test shipment of 327 lbs. of gold concentrate grading 14.2 ounces per ton has been made from the Bishop Gold Mill to Just Refiners, Reno, NV. The shipment was the result of ongoing optimization of the Mill in February processing ore from its Fran Gold Property. Recent ore runs produced an estimated 2.44 troy ounces of contained gold from approximately 10 tons of ore. This reflects a recovered gold grade of 0.24 ounces per ton. An additional 0.1 ounce of contained gold in low-grade concentrate remained at the Mill. Recovery is currently estimated at approximately 50% overall or 70% of gravity recoverable gold. Metallurgical testing has shown gravity recovery of up to 67% may be achieved with an additional 30% recoverable by flotation. Head grade is estimated at 0.5 ounces per ton but varies considerably at the centrifuge due to gold charging of the ball mill and overflow container due to the inherent density of gold. The gravity circuit is now efficiently processing material and optimization of the jaw crusher, ball mill, centrifuge, and shaker table are now largely complete. The Company is now implementing the flotation circuit and increasing gravity circuit throughput.
March 04, 2025
Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia
02 February
Astral Resources
Investor Insight
Astral Resources presents a compelling investment case as an ASX-listed gold explorer with a 1.46 Moz resource base in Western Australia's premier Kalgoorlie region, anchored by its flagship Mandilla project which demonstrates robust economics with an AU$442 million NPV and 11-year mine life.
Overview
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is a gold mineral exploration company with three gold projects in tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Western Australia. The three assets are the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold project. The flagship and 100 percent owned Mandilla gold project has a mineral resource containing 1.27 million ounces (Moz) of contained gold. The other key project, 100 percent owned Feysville, hosts an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 5.0 Mt at 1.2g/t gold for 196 koz of contained gold . Feysville could potentially become a satellite source of high-grade ore feed for the flagship Mandilla gold project.
The scoping study completed at Mandilla unveils robust project economics. The cornerstone of the scoping study is the Theia deposit, which alone accounts for 81 percent of the total Mandilla mineral resource estimate. The deposit hosts a mineral resource estimate of 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit. The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. The study outlines compelling financial metrics, including NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, free cash flow of AU$740 million, and a payback period of nine months.
Astral benefits from a team of professionals boasting extensive expertise in geology and mining.
The company is led by managing director Marc Ducler, who has more than two decades of experience in the mining industry. The management team has a proven track record of executing several successful exploration and development projects, as well as M&A.
Company Highlights
- Astral Resources is an ASX-listed gold exploration company in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, a tier 1 jurisdiction and a mature mining region with a successful development history and granted mining leases.
- The company has three assets - the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold exploration project.
- The focus is on advancing its flagship Mandilla gold project, with a mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
- The scoping study at Mandilla highlights the project’s robust economics with a mine life of 11 years, NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, and free cash flow of AU$740 million.
- Mandilla’s cornerstone Theia deposit comprises 81 percent of the project’s resources, contains 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold, with 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit.
- Updated JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the Feysville gold project is 5.0Mt at 1.2g/t gold for 196koz of contained gold.
- Including the Mandilla MRE of 37Mt at 1.1g/t gold for 1.27Moz of contained gold, Astral’s total gold MRE is now calculated to be 42Mt at 1.1g/t gold for 1.46Moz of contained gold (Group MRE).
- The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of advancing projects to development and M&A.
Key Projects
Mandilla Gold Project
The Mandilla gold project is located within the northern region of the Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometers to the south of the prominent mining hub of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Mandilla includes four deposits namely, Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia. The cornerstone of the project is the Theia deposit, constituting 81 percent of Mandilla's resources, totaling 29 Mt at a grade of 1.1 g/t gold, amounting to 1.02 Moz of contained gold in a single open pit. Mandilla has a total mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. Astral estimates the pre-production capital spend at AU$191 million, and the project is anticipated to generate a free cash flow of AU$740 million (assuming a gold price of A$2,750/oz). The project’s NPV @8 percent is estimated at AU$442 million, and the IRR at 73 percent.
Drill collars at Theia deposit
Astral continues to advance exploration and resource expansion efforts at Mandilla. The company recently completed a four-hole 1,762-metre in-fill diamond drilling program at the Theia deposit late last year. Best results included: 28 metres at 2.63 g/t gold, 15.5 metres at 1.81 g/t gold, 9.6 metres at 27.6 g/t gold, 2.4 metres at 169.1 g/t gold, 24.9 metres at 4.14 g/t gold and 72.2 metres at 1.15 g/t gold.
Astral has commenced work on a pre-feasibility study at Mandilla, which is due in the June quarter 2025.
Feysville Gold Project
The Feysville project is situated in Australia's premier gold belt, merely 14 km south of the Golden Mile deposit, which boasts 70 million ounces, located in Kalgoorlie. The project's updated JORC 2012 MRE indicates 5.0 Mt at 1.2 g/t gold for 196 koz of contained gold. Including the Mandilla MRE of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz of contained gold, Astral’s total gold MRE is now calculated to be 42 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.46 Moz of contained gold (group MRE).
At Feysville, Astral is focusing on the high-grade Kamperman prospect. A recent 31-hole (3,834 m) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Kamperman returned encouraging assay results. The latest drilling program returned best assay results of 33 metres at 3.75 g/t gold, 22 metres at 5.21 g/t gold, and 22 metres at 4.44 g/t gold. This high success rate continues to indicate that Kamperman has the potential to be a substantial source of high-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla processing plant.
Carnilya Gold ProjectThe Carnilya Hill gold project is situated about 20 kilometers south-southeast of the company's Feysville project and approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The project encompasses various tenements – M26/047-049, M26/453 – spanning approximately 2.65 sq. km. Astral holds rights for gold mining, while Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) holds rights to nickel and other minerals.
Management Team
Mark Connelly – Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a mining industry veteran who has held positions of CEO and managing director with several multinational companies across many jurisdictions, including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe. He has a proven track record in deal making and was principally responsible for the merger of Papillon Resources and B2 Gold Corp in October 2014 (value US$570 million), as well as the key person responsible for the merger of Adamus Resources and Endeavour Mining for US$579 million. He is currently the non-executive chair of Calidus Resources, Omnia Metals Group, Alto Metals, Warriedar Resources and Nickel Search.
Marc Ducler – Managing Director
Marc Ducler has more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. He has held senior operational management roles with GoldFields, BHP, Fortescue Metals, MRL and Roy Hill. He was also the managing director of Egan Street Resources (a gold exploration and development company) until it was acquired by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR).
Peter Stern – Non-executive Director
Peter Stern has experience in corporate advisory, specializing in M&A and capital raising. He has spent six years with Macquarie Bank and three years with UBS and Deutsche Bank. He is a graduate of Monash University with a Bachelor of Science (geology major). Stern is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the chairman of Troy Resources.
David Varcoe – Non-executive Director
David Varcoe is a mining engineer with over three decades of experience. He has extensive operational and managerial experience across various commodities, including gold, iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal, uranium and rare earths. His expertise spans board positions, operations management, project management and consulting. Varcoe is a principal consultant with the leading Australian firm AMC Consulting.
Justin Osborne – Non-executive Director
Justin Osborne is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in exploration. He was previously the executive director at Gold Road Resources (ASX:GOR), where he played a crucial role in developing the world-class Gruyere gold deposit (6.6 Moz gold). Osborne also held senior positions on the exploration executive team at Gold Fields. He was instrumental in developing the Damang Superpit project in Ghana and achieved significant discovery success at the St Ives gold mine.
Brendon Morton – Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Brendon Morton has over 20 years of experience, particularly in the global resources sector across Australia, Africa and Asia. He has held several executive financial and company secretarial roles with ASX-listed and unlisted companies in the resources industry.
Steve Lampron – Technical Services Manager
Steve Lampron is a mining engineer with more than 20 years industry experience. As well as having worked in production roles for companies such as Placer Dome, Barrick and North American Palladium he has also worked as a Consultant for over 10 years.
Julie Reid – Geology Manager
Julie Reid has 36 years of experience working across Australia, Vietnam and Indonesia, covering a variety of commodities in diverse geological terrains. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Curtin University of Technology.
8h
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is focused on discovering significant uranium and gold deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company boasts a portfolio of high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors aiming to capitalize on the bullish markets for uranium and gold.
Piche Resources’ portfolio includes the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina. Exploration work at these assets indicate their potential to become world-class projects.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project, which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
- In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
- Drilling at one of the prospects at Sierra Cuadrada has shown visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
- Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
- Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.
Key Projects
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, Western Australia, approximately 1,150 km north of Perth.
- Project Area: Comprises three exploration licenses covering a 122 sq km land package.
- Historical Exploration: Previous drilling by Pancontinental (62 holes) identified 71 intercepts with grades exceeding 500 ppm U₃O₈, averaging approximately 1.1 lbs of U₃O₈ per tonne. Notable high-grade drilling results include:
- 10.5 m at 4,380 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1004)
- 9 m at 3,490 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1009)
- Recent Development: In 2024, Piche completed a combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling program totaling 3,082.8 meters. The results exceeded expectations, validating previous findings. A follow-up drilling program is planned for mid-2025, targeting both Angelo A & B prospects and other areas within the tenement portfolio.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
The Sierra Cuadrada project is located in the San Jorge Basin and spans 1,300 sq km, 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia. The project is flat-lying, with visible uranium assays of >3,000 U3O8 or 6.6 lbs per tonne. The mineralization occurs at varying stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth. There is potential for numerous continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long. Mineralization is open along strike NW and SW and downdip. Further work will include delineating the deposit with shallow drilling and trenching that Pinche boasts can be done at very low cost.
Project Highlights:
- Location: San Jorge Basin, approximately 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia.
- Project Area: Spans 1,300 sq km of flat-lying terrain.
- Mineralization: Visible uranium assays exceeding 3,000 ppm U₃O₈ (6.6 lbs per tonne) have been observed. Mineralization occurs at various stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth, with potential for continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long.
- Historical Context: The Argentine National Atomic Energy Commission conducted extensive uranium exploration from the mid-1950s, identifying thousands of anomalies and developing eight mining operations. In the Chubut province, radiometric and EM surveys have highlighted two large Cretaceous paleochannels in the San Jorge Basin, extending over 200 km N-S and 30 to 60 km E-W. Notable high-grade deposits in the area include Cerro Condor and Los Adobes, both past-producing operations with grades of 6,000 ppm U₃O₈ and 1,400 ppm U₃O₈ found in outcrop, respectively.
- Recent Developments: Auger drilling in 2024 conducted at Sierra Cuadrada highlights extensive areas of near surface uranium mineralization. Assay results have been received for the shallow reconnaissance holes including 6 samples >1000ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 2,650 ppm U₃O₈) and 2 samples >500ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 900 ppm U₃O₈)
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
The Cerro Chacon gold project is located 10 km south of Paso de Indios, in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The land tenement spans 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences. Structural mapping and geochemical sampling at the Chacon Grid identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine that boasts a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
Project Highlights
- Location: Approximately 10 km south of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province.
- Project Area: Encompasses 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences.
- Geological Potential: Structural mapping and geochemical sampling have identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine, which has a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
- Recent Developments: Exploration activities at the Cerro Chacon gold project have delineated a substantial mineralized corridor extending over 10 kilometers. Surface sampling and geological mapping have identified multiple high-grade gold occurrences, with assays returning values up to 13 g/t gold. These findings underscore the project’s potential to host significant gold resources. Piche Resources is preparing for a comprehensive drilling program to further evaluate these targets and define the extent of the mineralization.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development, and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium Limited and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions LLC, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director, and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star, and Redhill Iron. Currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
20h
Lahontan Gold: Near-term Gold Production Pathway in the Highly Prolific Walker Lane District in Nevada
Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is dedicated to advancing its portfolio of high-quality gold and silver projects in Nevada, a top-tier mining jurisdiction. The company’s flagship Santa Fe Mine — a past-producing operation from 1988 to 1992 — yielded 356,000 ounces of gold and 784,000 ounces of silver. Lahontan is focused on unlocking the mine’s full potential by expanding resources and advancing permitting efforts to fast-track the project toward production.
A recently completed preliminary economic Assessment( PEA) highlights a clear pathway to restarting operations, demonstrating the project’s robust economics. Permitting with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is underway, with the company targeting a 2026 construction start.
The Santa Fe mine, located in Mineral County, Nevada, spans 26.4 sq km and represents Lahontan Gold’s flagship development project. With an updated mineral resource estimate of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent, the project hosts multiple oxide and sulfide zones that remain open for expansion.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Santa Fe Project: 100 percent owned, past-producing open-pit heap leach mine with a current MRE of 1.95 Moz gold equivalent at a grade of ~0.9 g/t.
- Strategic Nevada Location: Situated in Walker Lane, one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions, with excellent infrastructure, water access, and a mining-friendly regulatory environment.
- Strong Resource Growth Potential: The Santa Fe Mine and its satellite projects, West Santa Fe and Moho, offer exploration upside, with further drilling planned to expand resources.
- Advancing Toward Production: With a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2024, Lahontan is aggressively moving toward permitting and development.
- Experienced Leadership: The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, permitting, and value creation for investors.
This Lahontan Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
23h
North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California
The Company reports the following Mill optimization progress:
- Centrifuge grade has been optimized from initial results of 0.5 ounce per ton to 19 ounces per ton, with a weighted average of 13 ounces per ton.
- Double pass centrifuge grade of 45 ounces per ton has been achieved.
- Optimization of gravity circuit has been successful with targeted results achieved in grind size and classification involving residence time in the ball mill, water flow, and residence time in the centrifuge. Final optimization of the gravity circuit is expected to increase overall recovery by up to 17%.
- The flotation circuit is currently being brought on-line to target very fine gold (-200 mesh) and gold in quartz not otherwise recovered by centrifuge or scavenger recovery at the shaker table. Implementation of flotation is expected to increase overall recovery by up to 30%.
- Scavenger recovery at the Diester Table was increased from initial grade of 0.2 ounce per ton to 5.2 ounces per ton, with a weighted average of 2 ounces per ton reflecting approximately 15% of current recovery. The shaker table concentrate is amenable to centrifuge concentration and has been upgraded by up to 10x utilizing secondary upgrading.
Composite shipment assays:
|DESCRIPTION
|Au oz / ton
|lbs.
|Au oz
|Centrifuge #2
|10.45
|56
|0.29
|Centrifuge #3
|18.78
|34
|0.32
|Table #3
|5.23
|87
|0.23
|Centrifuge #1 - 2x Upgrade
|45.67
|65
|1.48
|Table #1 w/Centrifuge Upgrade
|2.63
|85
|0.11
|Total
|327
|2.44
Samples were assayed by fire assay at Just Refiners, Reno, Nevada, (Centrifuge #1 and Table #1) with additional assays completed at ALS Geochemistry Reno, Nevada, utilizing ALS Analytical Procedure Au-GRA22 (Centrifuge #2, Centrifuge #3, and Table #3).
Fran Gold Project
The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold's 60,000 tonne per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. Shipping costs are currently $280 per ton and are expected to significantly decrease starting in April, 2025 with the opening of a new railway siding approximately 30 miles from the mine and designed for loading of ore from nearby mines. Due to the low value of raw ore the Company does not foresee significant impact from tariffs. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
North Bay ResourceS INC.
Jared Lazerson
CEO
X: @NorthBayRes
YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube
LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
23h
North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California
04 March
High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia
Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that today it will commence conducting a high-resolution ground magnetics and targeted pXRF assay program at the Company’s 100%-owned Kiabye Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company will aim to define potential gold bearing structures for conventional wet geochemical sampling.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Survey has launched today in the northern Kiabye area – an area which has previously reported anomalous gold-in-soil
- Kiabye Gold Project covers 23km2 of strike and remains underexplored – providing considerable upside potential for RMX
- The survey will target structures amenable to gold bearing fluids with target areas to be followed up with detailed pXRF assaying
- The program will take approximately 12 days, covering to 10km2 – results of the magnetic survey are anticipated in mid to late March
- Defined anomalous areas will be targeted for wet chemistry sampling with lab results expected in late March.
The program is focused on the most northern section of the Kiabye licence (E59/2893), which is one of the four exploration licenses that make up the project area. This straddles the Kiabye Greenstone Belt in the Yilgarn‘s Murchison Domain, southeast of Mount Magnet. The survey will total 10km2 and will be split into three areas of focus, based on priority (see Figure 1).
The program is expected to take 12 days, with coverage to depend on the rate of surveying, across both magnetics and pXRF assay follow-up. This will assist the Company in defining the three target areas, based on sample results (see Figure 2). A summary of each area is as follows:
- Area 1 covers a number of anomalous gold in soil samples, hosts two NNE (North- North-East) striking faults and is located in an area of unverified alluvial and insitu gold.
- Area 2 contains numerous gold in soil samples with several samples of >20ppb to 47ppb Au. The block is also cut by two faults striking NNE and NS. The area also contains RMX rock sample KPR020 which assayed at 96ppbAu and 2.6ppm Ag.
- Area 3 contains two areas with samples of >20ppb Au. The west is cut by a major NNW to NS faults marking the boundary between the Kiabye Greenstone Belt and Granites to the west. The second fault strikes NNE and is believed to extend north into Area 2.
Significance of Gold-in soils
In consideration of the highly diluting soil profile in the area, any soil sample with ≥20ppB Au is considered anomalous therefore Area 2 and 3 contain several areas with anomalous gold-in-soils.
Ground Magnetic Survey
The Red Mountain Mining team and contractors will conduct the geophysical survey initially at 100m east - west line spacing and 20m reading intervals. The data will be processed and interpreted in the field and where structures of interest are identifying these areas will be infilled to 50m line spacing. The main targets for gold mineralisation include shear zones and faults interpreted in the data. The surveys will collect data from 110 to 213-line kilometers depending on the number of infill lines conducted.
Figure 1: Three priority survey areas in the North of the Kiabye Project.
Figure 2: Planned ground survey areas and thematic soil and lag sample results highlighting anomalous gold-in -soil areas.
Project background:
The Kiabye gold project is located in WA and covers a strike length of 23km² of the greenstone belt (Figure 3) with less than half covered by exploration samples from historical explorers and only around 7% having been covered by prior holders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Keep reading...Show less
03 March
Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold Bull Era Coming, Capital Rotation in Late Stages
Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com outline the capital rotation event they see unfolding, explaining how it will lead to not just a gold bull market, but a new gold bull era.
They also share their takes on gold stocks, as well as the silver, uranium and crypto sectors.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
