Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Download the PDF here.

Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources


BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced BCN: Beacon Sells Maximus Shares to Astral

Download the PDF here.

Bidder's Statement

Bidder's Statement

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Astral & Maximus to Merge Via Recommended Takeover Offer

Download the PDF here.

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia Diamond Drilling Delivers Best Result Yet

Download the PDF here.

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Wide Zones of Strong Gold Mineralisation at Theia Deeps

Download the PDF here.

Piche Resources

Piche Resources


Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold: Near-term Gold Production Pathway in the Highly Prolific Walker Lane District in Nevada


North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Announces Refinery Shipment of Gold Concentrate from Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources, Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce a test shipment of 327 lbs. of gold concentrate grading 14.2 ounces per ton has been made from the Bishop Gold Mill to Just Refiners, Reno, NV. The shipment was the result of ongoing optimization of the Mill in February processing ore from its Fran Gold Property. Recent ore runs produced an estimated 2.44 troy ounces of contained gold from approximately 10 tons of ore. This reflects a recovered gold grade of 0.24 ounces per ton. An additional 0.1 ounce of contained gold in low-grade concentrate remained at the Mill. Recovery is currently estimated at approximately 50% overall or 70% of gravity recoverable gold. Metallurgical testing has shown gravity recovery of up to 67% may be achieved with an additional 30% recoverable by flotation. Head grade is estimated at 0.5 ounces per ton but varies considerably at the centrifuge due to gold charging of the ball mill and overflow container due to the inherent density of gold. The gravity circuit is now efficiently processing material and optimization of the jaw crusher, ball mill, centrifuge, and shaker table are now largely complete. The Company is now implementing the flotation circuit and increasing gravity circuit throughput.

Red Mountain Mining

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that today it will commence conducting a high-resolution ground magnetics and targeted pXRF assay program at the Company’s 100%-owned Kiabye Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company will aim to define potential gold bearing structures for conventional wet geochemical sampling.

Keep reading...Show less
Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim, charts.

Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold Bull Era Coming, Capital Rotation in Late Stages

Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com outline the capital rotation event they see unfolding, explaining how it will lead to not just a gold bull market, but a new gold bull era.

They also share their takes on gold stocks, as well as the silver, uranium and crypto sectors.

