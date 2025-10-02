Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Fortinet's financial results conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company's investor relations website at http://investor.fortinet.com . While not required, it is recommended that you join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start.

The CEO and CFO's prepared remarks, supplemental slides and a call replay will be accessible from the Quarterly Earnings page on the Investor Relations page of Fortinet's website at https://investor.fortinet.com/quarterly-earnings .

About Fortinet (www.fortinet.com)
Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams ("CERTS"), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved.

Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact:
Aaron Ovadia
Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700 408-235-7700 408-235-7700
pr@fortinet.com investors@fortinet.com analystrelations@fortinet.com

Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support, and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security, and its security platform, Security Fabric. Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2021, products were 38% of revenue and services were 62% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide.

Fortinet, Equinix Team Up to Accelerate Cloud Connectivity

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is teaming with Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to accelerate cloud connectivity with the addition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on Equinix’s Network Edge.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

