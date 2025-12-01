Fiserv Appoints Walter Pritchard as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology, today announced the appointment of Walter Pritchard as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, effective December 1, 2025.

Pritchard brings more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, corporate strategy, finance and equity research. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development at Palo Alto Networks, where he helped align company strategy with external investor messaging and led corporate development and strategic finance to support the company's evolution and growth. Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Pritchard served as Managing Director at Citi and Cowen & Company, covering the global software and broader technology industry. He began his career at SoundView Technology Group, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Pomona College.

"Walter brings deep expertise in understanding market dynamics and communicating with investors and analysts," said Paul Todd, Chief Financial Officer at Fiserv. "We look forward to collaborating with him to strengthen our engagement with the investment community as we work to drive long-term shareholder value. We are thrilled to welcome Walter to Fiserv."

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover ® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 ® Index and one of Fortune ® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Media Relations:
Melissa Moritz
Vice President, External Communications
Fiserv, Inc.
+1.516.410.1188
melissa.mortiz@fiserv.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FiservFISVNYSE:FISV
FISV
