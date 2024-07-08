- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Final Preparations Underway for Uranium Drilling – Entitlement Offer Closes 10 July
Drilling contractor selection being finalised – drilling on track to commence mid-August
Thunderbird Resources Limited (Thunderbird) or (the Company) (ASX: THB) is pleased to advise that it is in the final stages of preparation for its maiden drilling program at the highly prospective Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, with six quotes received from prospective drilling contractors.
Highlights
- Six drilling contractors have submitted quotes with a drilling contract on track to be signed shortly.
- 2,400m of diamond drilling planned, with drilling scheduled to commence mid-August.
- Entitlement Offer closes at 5pm WST on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Share price on Friday closed at 3.3c, a 10% premium to the Entitlement Offer price of 3c.
- Thunderbird will be fully-funded for its upcoming exploration programs following the completion of its $4.1m capital raising and a recent $1.07m share sale.
The Company is aiming to appoint its preferred drilling contractor shortly, with the drilling program on track to commence by mid-August, with Dahrouge Geological Consulting providing technical support. Hidden Bay is located 20km south-west of the Rabbit Lake uranium deposit on the eastern flank of Canada’s world-class Athabasca Basin.
The upcoming drilling program will comprise 2,400m of diamond drilling across five high-priority target areas that have been meticulously refined by the Company’s exploration team.
Entitlement Offer
The fully underwritten entitlement offer closes at 5pm on Wednesday 10 July. The share price closed on Friday at 3.3c, which is a 10% premium to the 3c price of the entitlement offer.
The Company will be fully funded for the Hidden Bay drilling program following the completion of the Entitlement Offer and Placement, as well as the recent sale of 10 million Firetail Shares (ASX: FTL) raising $1.07 million.
The Company has recently participated in the Firetail Resources Entitlement Offer, acquiring 1.5m @ 4c for $60,000. This will increase its holding to 16.5 million Firetail Shares. Based on the closing price on Friday 5 July 2024 of 10c, Thunderbird’s investment is valued at $1.65 million.
Management Comment
Thunderbird Executive Chairman George Bauk said: “We are pleased to have received proposals from six drilling contractors and look forward to finalising the contract shortly. Everything is on track to commence the Company’s maiden drilling program at Hidden Bay by mid-August.”
Hidden Bay Drilling Targets
The drill targets defined at Hidden Bay are based on airborne gravity and magnetic surveys, radon in soil surveys, and re-interpretation of historical exploration data. Six priority gravity low targets were identified within an ENE-trending structural corridor proximal to the regional Athabasca unconformity. The ENE-corridor is defined by EM conductors (historical surveys), structures and fold axes. Historical drilling in the southwest part of the property returned up to 0.13% U3O8 1 and elevated radon geochemistry occurs proximal to the gravity lows.
Figure 1. Location of Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin
Hidden Bay is located approximately 20km south of the historic Rabbit Lake Uranium mine, which was the longest running uranium mine in North America with over 41 years of mining, producing over 203 million pounds of uranium concentrate1. This part of the Athabasca Basin is highly endowed with several uranium deposits and producing mines within a 40km radius including Eagle Point, Collins Bay, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, and Horseshoe-Raven (see Figures 1 and 2). Despite its proximity to multiple uranium prospects and deposits only one hole has been drilled on the property in the last 35 years (see Figure 3).
This article includes content from Thunderbird Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
GoviEx Takes Hit as Niger Cancels Mining Permit for Madaouela Uranium Project
GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit, placing it in the public domain.
Niger's political landscape has been unstable since a coup d’état last July. General Abdourahamane Tiani's military junta took control of the country at that time, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.
While GoviEx initially expressed optimism that it would be able to operate as normal at Madaouela, in April the government said it could lose its mining permit if it didn't commence mining operations by July 3.
Last week's decision from Niger sent GoviEx's share price down 35 percent, the most in eight years.
The Madaouela project has been under development since 2007. GoviEx has made significant investments in exploration and development, completing 650,000 meters of drilling and publishing a feasibility study in 2022.
According to the company, with uranium prices in recovery Madaouela was "poised for development." GoviEx was in the process of completing necessary regulatory steps, and received a radiological certificate in June.
The initial capital expenditure for the asset was set at US$343 million; it was expected to create up to 800 jobs over its 20 year mine life, while providing substantial royalty payments and taxes to the Niger government.
GoviEx maintains in its press release that Niger did not follow the appropriate procedure when withdrawing its mining permit for Madaouela. While it wants to engage with the government, it may challenge the decision in court.
GoviEx’s permit revocation comes on the heels of Niger's decision to cancel French nuclear group Orano's mining permit for the Imouraren uranium project. Despite the setback, GoviEx continues to advance its Muntanga uranium project in Zambia, with a feasibility study expected in the second half of 2024.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Okapi Acquires Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA
Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the staking of 468 federal unpatented mining claims covering 3,600 ha to acquire the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA. Okapi has secured a significant portion of the Maybell mineralised trend, which includes the area of historical production and other known mineralised occurrences and prospects. Based on the historical production and exploration data there is significant potential for the further delineation and discovery of near surface uranium resources at the Maybell Uranium Project.
Highlights
- Okapi staked 468 claims covering 3,600 ha to acquire the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado,USA
- The Maybell district has historical production of 5.3 Mlb of U3O8 at an average grade of 1,300ppm1
- Maybell is amenable to heap leach extraction and potentially in-situ recovery(ISR)
- Okapi is in the process of data accumulation and compilation and planning future exploration to determine the potential of developing shallow open pit ore bodies
Okapi’s Managing Director, Mr Andrew Ferrier said:
“WeareexcitedbytheopportunitytoacquiretheMaybellUraniumProjectinColorado,USA.Thisaddsanother uraniumassettoOkapi’sNorthAmericanportfolio.CompletingtheMaybellUraniumProjectacquisitionclearly exhibits the strength of the management team to identify and acquire highly prospective uranium projects in the USA.
Staking the Maybell Uranium Project is directly on strategy for Okapi who are looking to acquire assets in the right circumstances with the aim of expanding the portfolio and providing shareholders with a diversified exposure to uranium in North America. We continue to believe that the uranium space is in an upward trend andOkapiiscurrentlyassemblinganddevelopingtherightportfolioofassetstocreatevalueforshareholders.”
This article includes content from Okapi Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Top 5 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024
Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$85, prices were still nearly 55 percent higher than this time in July last year.
Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.
Below the Investing News Network has listed the best uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 2, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.
1. Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN)
Year-to-date gain: 26.43 percent; market cap: AU$3.74 billion; share price: AU$12.39
Paladin Energy owns a 75 percent stake in the active Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia, and also has an exploration portfolio that spans both Canada and Australia.
First brought into production in 2006, operations at Langer Heinrich were suspended in 2018 as ultra-low uranium prices averaging US$24 made the mine uneconomical. The dramatic rebound in the uranium market over the past year prompted Paladin to return Langer Heinrich to commercial production in April. First customer shipments are expected this monty of July.
Paladin is set to acquire Canadian explorer and developer Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF, FSE:2FU) and its Patterson Lake South project in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, by this September.
Shares of the company reached AU$17.80, their highest point of 2024 so far, on May 21. At that time, they were up more than 76 percent since the start of the year.
2. Deep Yellow (ASX:DYL)
Year-to-date gain: 23.47 percent; market cap: AU$1.29 billion; share price: AU$1.315
Deep Yellow's portfolio of uranium assets spans Namibia and Australia, with its two most advanced projects being Tumas and Mulga Rock. The former is located in Namibia, while the latter is in Western Australia; according to the company, together they have a potential production capacity of over 7 million pounds per year of U3O8.
Deep Yellow released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Tumas in early February 2023, outlining uranium output of 3.6 million pounds of U3O8 annually and vanadium output of 1.15 million pounds of V2O5. The property's mine life is set at 22.25 years, but additional resources could increase it to over 30 years.
In December 2023, Deep Yellow did a review of the DFS, updating costs and forecast financial outcomes to reflect the more settled economic environment. Tumas received a mining licence from the Namibian government that same month. The company is targeting late Q4 2024 for a final investment decision, and as of July 1 is on track for first production in Q3 2026.
In terms of Mulga Rock, Deep Yellow has been working on an evaluation program geared at boosting the project's value by looking at its critical minerals potential. In late February, the company updated the mineral resource estimate for the Ambassador and Princess deposits, resulting in a 26 percent increase in the project's total contained uranium. Deep Yellow is currently advancing through an update to its DFS for Mulga Rock with the new data.
Shares of Deep Yellow reached their 2024 peak on May 22, coming in at AU$1.80.
3. Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN)
Year-to-date gain: 16.48 percent; market cap: AU$496.75 million; share price: AU$3.11
Uranium development company Bannerman Energy has honed its efforts on its Namibia-based Etango uranium project, which it says is one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium assets. The company has been moving forward at Etango for 15 years and is currently targeting a final investment decision for this year.
Bannerman's latest news on its progress at Etango came on June 10 with the announcement that the company has completed front-end engineering and design and control budget estimate processes, effectively refining the DFS completed in December 2022. In addition, the company is currently advancing early works construction, offtake marketing and strategic financing work streams.
Bannerman's share price reached AU$4.74, its highest point of 2024 so far, on May 21.
4. Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT)
Year-to-date gain: 12.07 percent; market cap: AU$604.30 million; share price: AU$0.325
Lotus Resources is an ASX-listed uranium company that's working to revive operations at a former mine. Its flagship asset is the Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi, which it acquired from Paladin Energy in 2020.
Kayelekera has been on care and maintenance since 2014 due to the years-long low price environment for the nuclear fuel. In August 2022, Lotus completed a definitive feasibility study for restarting the mine, setting a target of Q4 2025.
Last November, Lotus completed a merger with A-Cap Energy, adding the Letlhakane uranium project in Botswana to its portfolio. The company’s plans for the project in 2024 include fast tracking delivery of a scoping study through the completion of infill drilling aimed at optimising the mine plan and upgrading the mineral resource estimate (MRE).
The MRE revision was completed in May, resulting in 155.3 metric tonne at 345ppm U3O8 for 118.2 million pounds U3O8, including 34.4 million pounds of Indicated Resources. Infill drilling is currently underway to further define resources and produce a fully updated MRE.
Shares of Lotus Resources reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.49 on May 21.
5. Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM)
Year-to-date gain: 6.76 percent; market cap: AU$195.84 million; share price: AU$0.79
Uranium exploration and development company Laramide Resources has a portfolio of advanced projects in Australia and the United States. The company’s Australian assets are the adjacent Westmoreland project and Murphy greenfield project, which are located along the border in Queensland and the Northern Territory respectively.
Its US assets are the Crownpoint-Churchrock in-situ recovery uranium project and the La Jara Mesa project in New Mexico, and the La Sal underground project in Utah.
Laramide kicked off 2024 with the publication of a completed preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for Churchrock, which didn't include resources from Crownpoint. The PEA shows 31 year life of mine with total production of 31 million pounds over that period.
Shortly after, shares in Laramide hit their year-to-date peak of AU$0.92 on February 8.
Also in February, the company announced that last year’s drill campaign at Westmoreland in Queensland confirmed the high-grade uranium expansion potential at the project. In June, Laramide commenced its 2024 drill campaign in Australia to include up to 12,000 meters over 100 drill holes across multiple targets at Westmoreland and in the Murphy project, which is also along the Westmoreland trend.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon
Ramp-up running ahead of Feasibility Study schedule, with more than 57,000lbs of uranium produced to date; Construction of NIMCIX columns 2 and 3 almost complete, paving way for ongoing production increases
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report strong progress in the commissioning and ramp up at its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, with a total of 57,364lbs of U308 produced by June 30, 2024.
Highlights
- Startup production exceeding ramp-up schedule per the feasibility study (FS) estimates
- NIMCIX columns 2 and 3 on target for commissioning in Q3 and Q4, respectively in 2024
- Commissioning continues to advance, with key metrics remaining ahead of FS estimates:
- oWellfields continue to average 80 - 100mg/L vs FS estimate of 47mg/L (~100% uplift)
- oIon Exchange loaded resin recoverability remains at 100%
- oResin loading normalising at FS estimate of 27 g/L
- oElution performance exceeding FS estimate at 7 – 9 g/L
- First uranium sale to occur with revenue being received this quarter
- Boss remains highly leveraged to rising uranium price
Boss will now make its first delivery to European nuclear utilities under its existing sales contracts, with revenue to be received in the current quarter.
With NIMCIX Column 1 performing to expectations and construction of Columns 2 and 3 on track for completion in the September and December quarters, 2024 respectively, Boss expects production to total at least ~850,000lbs of U308 by June 30, 2025, in line with its Feasibility Study schedule1.
Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said:“The start-up phase at Honeymoon is proceeding comfortably to plan, with all the key metrics running in line with, or exceeding, the forecasts contained in the Feasibility Study schedule.
“Construction of the second and third columns is also advancing well, ensuring we are on track to continue increasing our production rates. Total production in FY26 is set to meet or exceed our feasibility study forecasts at 1.63Mlb. The addition of columns 4, 5 and 6 are forecast to further increase the production rate to nameplate capacity of 2.45Mlb/annum by year three.”
Figure 1: Drummed uranium ready for first shipment
Figure 2: Construction of columns 2 and 3 nearing completion to increase Honeymoon's production profile
Production update
Operational focus over the coming months remains on optimisation of the ion exchange, elution, precipitation and drying and packing processes.
Wellfield performance continues to impress, with tenors from individual wellfields into the PLS averaging 80 - 100 mg/L. Honeymoon’s feasibility study assumed PLS grade of 47 mg/L based on results from the project’s previous operation. Boss is managing the grade of uranium being leached to maximise wellfield recoveries.
Consumption of reagents in the wellfields of sulphuric acid and ferric (pH and Eh) are normalising as per FS expectations. The lixiviant chemistry, as proved during the field leach trial, continues to demonstrate superior performance at commercial throughput rates. The increased leach efficiency leads to a more efficient loading on the ion exchange resin, effectively lowering operating costs as less reagents and power are required per drum of uranium.
Stripping of uranium from the loaded resin continues to be virtually 100%, also demonstrating that the ion exchange process is working as designed, resulting in a high-grade concentrated eluate greater than 7-9 g/L.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded
Following the recently completed placement to sophisticated and institutional shareholders, GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). In advance of further news related to progress of the planned drill program at Lo Herma, the following provides a summary of the resource expansion potential and objectives of the 2024 Phase II drilling.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Upcoming Q3 resource drilling is fully funded
- Drilling will target expansion and upgrade of the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 5.71 Mlbs U3O8 at average 630ppm
- Drilling to commence in the coming weeks - starting late July or early August
- Planned rights entitlement offer to all shareholders on the same terms as the recent placement - details to be provided in due course
Following completion of the 2024 drill program at Lo Herma, GTI intends to publish an updated mineral resource estimate and exploration target range for the project. The Company expects that the updated mineral resource estimate will support near-term development of a Scoping Study to demonstrate the economic potential of the project.
GTI Executive Director Bruce Lane commented, “We are pleased and excited to have received investor support and funding to continue moving forward with our planned resource expansion drilling at Lo Herma. Matt and the team in Wyoming have put us in a great position to complete the drilling program this quarter, with a revised mineral resource estimate to be rapidly advanced post-drilling. This work prepares GTI for a potential Lo Herma scoping study which we hope to commence later this year on the basis that we can significantly grow the uranium resource estimate to a similar scale to ISR uranium mines currently being constructed or planned in Wyoming at Ur-Energy’s Shirley Basin project & Encore’s Energy’s Gas Hills project.”
FIGURE 1. GTI WYOMING PROJECT LOCATIONS
LO HERMA GEOLOGIC SUMMARY
The Lo Herma project is located on the southern end of the west flank of the Powder River Basin (PRB), a regional asymmetric synclinal basin hosting a sedimentary rock sequence of about 15,000 feet in the deeper portions of the basin. The basin is bounded by the Bighorn Mountains on the west, the Black Hills to the east, and the Casper Arch, Laramie Mountains, and Hartville Uplift along the southern margin. Along the edges of the basin, progressively older sedimentary units outcrop at the surface as you move away from the synclinal axis of the basin.
The target host geology for Lo Herma project is located in and around the contact of the Eocene Wasatch Formation (Wasatch) and the Paleocene Fort Union Formation (Fort Union).
Click here for the full ASX Release
