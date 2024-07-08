Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Thunderbird Resources

Final Preparations Underway for Uranium Drilling – Entitlement Offer Closes 10 July

Drilling contractor selection being finalised – drilling on track to commence mid-August

Thunderbird Resources Limited (Thunderbird) or (the Company) (ASX: THB) is pleased to advise that it is in the final stages of preparation for its maiden drilling program at the highly prospective Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, with six quotes received from prospective drilling contractors.

Highlights

  • Six drilling contractors have submitted quotes with a drilling contract on track to be signed shortly.
  • 2,400m of diamond drilling planned, with drilling scheduled to commence mid-August.
  • Entitlement Offer closes at 5pm WST on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Share price on Friday closed at 3.3c, a 10% premium to the Entitlement Offer price of 3c.
  • Thunderbird will be fully-funded for its upcoming exploration programs following the completion of its $4.1m capital raising and a recent $1.07m share sale.

The Company is aiming to appoint its preferred drilling contractor shortly, with the drilling program on track to commence by mid-August, with Dahrouge Geological Consulting providing technical support. Hidden Bay is located 20km south-west of the Rabbit Lake uranium deposit on the eastern flank of Canada’s world-class Athabasca Basin.

The upcoming drilling program will comprise 2,400m of diamond drilling across five high-priority target areas that have been meticulously refined by the Company’s exploration team.

Entitlement Offer

The fully underwritten entitlement offer closes at 5pm on Wednesday 10 July. The share price closed on Friday at 3.3c, which is a 10% premium to the 3c price of the entitlement offer.

The Company will be fully funded for the Hidden Bay drilling program following the completion of the Entitlement Offer and Placement, as well as the recent sale of 10 million Firetail Shares (ASX: FTL) raising $1.07 million.

The Company has recently participated in the Firetail Resources Entitlement Offer, acquiring 1.5m @ 4c for $60,000. This will increase its holding to 16.5 million Firetail Shares. Based on the closing price on Friday 5 July 2024 of 10c, Thunderbird’s investment is valued at $1.65 million.

Management Comment

Thunderbird Executive Chairman George Bauk said: “We are pleased to have received proposals from six drilling contractors and look forward to finalising the contract shortly. Everything is on track to commence the Company’s maiden drilling program at Hidden Bay by mid-August.”

Hidden Bay Drilling Targets

The drill targets defined at Hidden Bay are based on airborne gravity and magnetic surveys, radon in soil surveys, and re-interpretation of historical exploration data. Six priority gravity low targets were identified within an ENE-trending structural corridor proximal to the regional Athabasca unconformity. The ENE-corridor is defined by EM conductors (historical surveys), structures and fold axes. Historical drilling in the southwest part of the property returned up to 0.13% U3O8 1 and elevated radon geochemistry occurs proximal to the gravity lows.

Figure 1. Location of Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Hidden Bay is located approximately 20km south of the historic Rabbit Lake Uranium mine, which was the longest running uranium mine in North America with over 41 years of mining, producing over 203 million pounds of uranium concentrate1. This part of the Athabasca Basin is highly endowed with several uranium deposits and producing mines within a 40km radius including Eagle Point, Collins Bay, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, and Horseshoe-Raven (see Figures 1 and 2). Despite its proximity to multiple uranium prospects and deposits only one hole has been drilled on the property in the last 35 years (see Figure 3).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Thunderbird Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Red arrow pointing down on red stock chart.

GoviEx Takes Hit as Niger Cancels Mining Permit for Madaouela Uranium Project

GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQB:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit, placing it in the public domain.

Niger's political landscape has been unstable since a coup d’état last July. General Abdourahamane Tiani's military junta took control of the country at that time, ousting President Mohamed Bazoum.

While GoviEx initially expressed optimism that it would be able to operate as normal at Madaouela, in April the government said it could lose its mining permit if it didn't commence mining operations by July 3.

Keep reading...Show less
Okapi Resources Logo

Okapi Acquires Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the staking of 468 federal unpatented mining claims covering 3,600 ha to acquire the Maybell Uranium Project in Colorado, USA. Okapi has secured a significant portion of the Maybell mineralised trend, which includes the area of historical production and other known mineralised occurrences and prospects. Based on the historical production and exploration data there is significant potential for the further delineation and discovery of near surface uranium resources at the Maybell Uranium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX symbol with uranium ore.

Top 5 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16 year high of US$106 per pound in early 2024. Despite a pullback to about US$85, prices were still nearly 55 percent higher than this time in July last year.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves in 2024.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the best uranium stocks on the ASX by year-to-date gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on July 2, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to so far this year.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon

Ramp-up running ahead of Feasibility Study schedule, with more than 57,000lbs of uranium produced to date; Construction of NIMCIX columns 2 and 3 almost complete, paving way for ongoing production increases

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report strong progress in the commissioning and ramp up at its Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, with a total of 57,364lbs of U308 produced by June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project, Resource Drilling Funded

Following the recently completed placement to sophisticated and institutional shareholders, GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). In advance of further news related to progress of the planned drill program at Lo Herma, the following provides a summary of the resource expansion potential and objectives of the 2024 Phase II drilling.

Keep reading...Show less

×