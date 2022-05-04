The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: March 2, 2021 to February 2, 2022Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022No obligation or cost to you.Learn more about your recoverable losses in FB: Platforms, Inc. NEWS - FB NEWSCLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint ...

FB