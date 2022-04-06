EQUITY NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages AbbVie Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ABBV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive . A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022 . SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class ...

ABBV