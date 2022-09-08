Precious MetalsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,500,000 units (the "Units") to be sold at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,950,000 which is equivalent to approximately US$1,500,000 (the "Offering

Empress Royalty Corp., Thursday, September 8, 2022, Press release picture

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 for a period of five years from the closing date of the Offering.

In the event, the closing price (or closing bid price on days when there are no trades) of Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") exceeds C$1.20 for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may provide written notice to each holder of Warrants requiring each holder to exercise such Warrants within 30 days following the date of delivery of such written notice, after which the Warrant will expire.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will be subject to a resale hold period under Canadian securities laws until four months from closing. The Offering may close in one or more tranches. The Offering is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to evaluate potential royalty and streaming investment opportunities, increase market awareness in the U.S. and for general working capital purposes.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments. The Company is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects requiring additional non-dilutive capital. Its strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital provide access to global investment opportunities and bring unique mining finance expertise, in respect of deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward Looking" Information

This news release contains statements about Empress' expectations concerning the completion of the Offering, the intended uses of proceeds of the Offering, regulatory acceptance of the Offering and the Company's expectations on future plans which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the assumptions and risks associated with the state of equity financing markets and results of future activities of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE:Empress Royalty Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715151/Empress-Royalty-Announces-Private-Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress RoyaltyTSXV:EMPRPrecious Metals Investing
EMPR:CA
empress royalty corp

Empress Royalty


Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Reports First Gold Pour at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Reports First Gold Pour at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Manica gold mine ("Manica" or the "Mine") has successfully completed its first gold pour. Empress owns a 3.375% gold royalty on the Manica gold mine located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP

"The first gold pour at Manica is very exciting and a further example of Empress delivering on our strategy as another asset reaches production within 15 months of investment. With this development, Empress will have three cash-flowing investments in the portfolio which are projected to generate significant revenue in the coming years," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO & President of Empress. "We have demonstrated that our structured business model of wealth creation generates significantly higher returns on investment, and these will provide a solid platform whilst we expand the portfolio with more value-focused assets."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Receives First Silver from Tahuehueto Mine

Empress Royalty Receives First Silver from Tahuehueto Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has received the first payable silver ounces from the silver stream agreement on the Tahuehueto Mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine"). Tahuehueto Mine is located in Durango, Mexico, 100% owned and operated by Altaley Mining Corporation ("Altaley

"I am excited to announce Empress has received its first payment of silver ounces from the Tahuehueto mine. It's only been 12 months since the Tahuehueto silver stream was completed and this is a major milestone to see a development asset move forward to generate revenue for the Company", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. "Tahuehueto is an exceptional asset which is expected to generate significant revenue for Empress. It gives Empress direct exposure to silver and combined with our low G&A provides an effective hedge against inflation pressures as seen in other industries. Empress continues to build a strong portfolio of revenue generating gold and silver royalties and streams and Tahuehueto demonstrates our ability to deliver value to our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Announces Pre-Production at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Announces Pre-Production at Manica Gold Mine

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)( OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pre-production has commenced at the Manica Gold Mine ("Manica" or the "Mine"). The Company owns a 3.375% royalty on Manica, which is located in Mozambique and operated by Mutapa Mining & Processing LDA ("MMP

"Congratulations to the team at MMP for their hard work and dedication in taking Manica from a development stage project into a producing mine," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "The Manica Gold Mine is our second development asset reaching pre-production and demonstrates our team's ability to make strategic investments that create significant returns and value for our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty's Tahuehueto Silver Stream Initiates Pre-Production

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") has announced that pre-production has commenced at the Tahuehueto mine ("Tahuehueto" or the "Mine") where Empress holds a 100% silver stream. Altaley is the owner and operator of the mine and recently filed an updated technical report, including a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for Tahuehueto. The PFS indicates an increase in the overall economics of the project

"We would like to congratulate the Altaley team for bringing Tahuehueto into pre-production", stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "It is extremely rewarding to see our initial investment moving forward from a development stage asset into a producing mine and we look forward to start receiving revenue from this mine in Q2 2022. The Tahuehueto silver stream is an example of the type of well-structured investments Empress intends to bring into the portfolio, to generate great returns for our shareholders."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Strengthens Management and Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Strengthens Management and Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn as Chief Financial Officer of the Company

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Janet to the Empress team as Chief Financial Officer," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Her appointment is an excellent addition to the executive team, which will further drive the execution of Empress' business strategy and rapid growth plans. I look forward to working closely with her and the rest of our team as we take Empress to the next level."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation Announces Intended Plans for its 2022-2023 Exploration Program and the Commencement of Drilling at its Sandy Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intended plans for the 2022-2023 exploration and drilling program for its six highest priority projects in Nevada. The Company has secured a drill rig and has initiated drilling at its Sandy Project

Additionally the Company is in the process of completing a detailed strategic analysis and field investigation of the 31 targets identified by Goldspot Discoveries Corp's ("Goldspot") review of NV Gold's Data Library using its proprietary AI technology (see press release dated August 11, 2022 on the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com). This review is intended to identify longer term prospective projects to continuously add to NV Gold's project pipeline. NV Gold holds one of the largest, most prolific land packages in Nevada, arguably the best gold mining jurisdiction in the World.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. Hydra consists of 306 mineral claims in four sub-projects totalling 15,837 hectares (39,134 acres), located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the newly-staked claims are in good standing until September 2025.

Highlights of ALX's Hydra Lithium Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect Positive Drill Results at the Parral Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. The high-grade silver results show the potential for resource expansion at depth and along strike in the El Verde and Sierra Plata Deep areas along the Veta Colorada structure. Since April of this year, the Company has drilled over 5,300 meters in 23 holes, totaling 8,100 meters year to date, with the aim to define and extend mineralized zones.

Considerable exploration potential remains along the 35 square kilometre land package and exploration will be on-going, with additional testing for new discoveries with surface mapping and sampling underway. This program will aid the Company's goal to define a mineral resource large enough to support a preliminary economic assessment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire)

September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change ").  The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol.  The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing

Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Further Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Further Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO) (OTCQB:FBSGF) and (FSE:7NQ) reported today that it will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, further extend the closing date of its private placement first announced by news release dated June 23, 2022 (the "Offering") by 30 days from the date of this news release

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of C$415,800 on July 20, 2022 as reported in a news release dated July 21, 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×