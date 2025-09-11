Else Nutrition Schedules 2025 Second Quarter Business Update Conference Call

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to host a business update conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or +1-412-652-1274 for international callers. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f1El7gnS or on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.elsenutrition.com/ .

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( https://investors.elsenutrition.com/ ), through September 16, 2026 . A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through September 30, 2025 , and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or +1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13755876.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

  • "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit
  • #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category
  • "Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo
  • Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category
  • During September 2022 , Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon
  • In May 2024 Else Nutrition's Ready-to-Drink Kids Vanilla Shake Named Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products by the Prestigious Mom's Choice Awards®

TSX
Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula.

