This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers ("NI 62-103").
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- On November 24, 2026, Electrum Global Holdings L.P. ("Electrum") acquired 3,333,333 non-flow through units (the "Units") of Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV: PPM) (the "issuer") in connection with a private placement of 33,333,333 FT Units and 20,000,000 non-flow through units of the issuer (the "Private Placement"). The Units were issued at a price of C$0.075 per Unit, for aggregate consideration paid by Electrum of C$249,999.98. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the issuer (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles Electrum to purchase one non-flow-through Common Share at a price of C$0.10 per Common Share for a period of five years following closing of the Private Placement.
Immediately prior to completion of the Private Placement, Electrum and its "joint actors" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) did not beneficially own any securities of the issuer. As a result of the completion of the Private Placement, Electrum beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,333,333 Common Shares and 3,333,333 Warrants, representing approximately 5.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants beneficially owned by Electrum and that no other securities including those convertible into, or exercisable for, the issuer's securities are issued, converted or exercised).
The Units will be held by Electrum for investment purposes. Electrum and any joint actor may increase or decrease its investment, directly or indirectly, whether in the private market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise, in securities of the issuer from time to time, depending on the trading price of the Common Shares, market conditions or any other relevant factors.
Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. is located at Suite 400 – 1681 Chestnut, Vancouver, British Columbia V6J 4M6, Canada. Electrum is located at 600 Fifth Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10020, USA. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Michael Williams (646-365-1600) and will be available on the SEDAR+ profile of the issuer at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE Electrum Global Holdings L.P.
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