Dodge Turbocharges 10th Mopar Heaven Car Show With SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Thrill Rides, Direct Connection Performance Parts Display

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  • Dodge Thrill Rides head to Texas featuring twin-turbo, 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack
  • Professional drivers to showcase the new Charger's capability at Mopar Heaven and give enthusiasts a taste of pure drifting, donuts and high-speed muscle-car excitement
  • Direct Connection performance parts display at Mopar Heaven showcases official, factory-backed, go-fast products
  • Mopar Heaven celebrates a decade of enthusiast culture with more than 15,000 attendees and more than 2,500 Mopar muscle vehicles
  • Texas event is one of the largest Mopar/Dodge car shows in the country
  • Full Dodge Charger lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive

Dodge showcases the next generation of Dodge muscle at the 10th Mopar Heaven car show at Texas Motor Speedway on March 27-28, delivering a full-throttle fan experience powered by SIXPACK-fueled Dodge Charger Scat Pack thrill rides.

At the heart of the Dodge brand's Mopar Heaven activation, attendees can experience a high-adrenaline run in the twin-turbo, 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack. The SIXPACK-powered Scat Pack also delivers 531 lb.-ft. of torque and features standard all-wheel drive with a rear-drive mode, Launch Control, Line Lock, dual-mode active exhaust and much more.

Professional Dodge Thrill Ride drivers will showcase the new Charger's capability at Mopar Heaven and give thrill riders a taste of pure drifting, donuts and high-speed muscle-car excitement.

"With more than 15,000 enthusiasts who live and breathe our Dodge muscle in the heart of Texas, Mopar Heaven is the perfect place to connect with the Brotherhood," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Like Roadkill Nights, events like Mopar Heaven keep the muscle-car spirit alive, loud and thriving."

This year's Mopar Heaven event is expected to draw more than 2,500 vehicles, making it one of the largest Mopar/Dodge enthusiast gatherings in the country. Fans from across the United States, many behind the wheel of Dodge muscle cars, converge annually to celebrate horsepower, heritage and the community built around American performance culture.

"We are honored to welcome Dodge back in a major way for the 10-year anniversary of Mopar Heaven," said Pedro Murillo, event co-founder along with his wife Babara Murillo. "Bringing Dodge Thrill Rides in the new SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack gives our community a chance to experience the future firsthand. This level of activation shows how strong the connection between Dodge and the Mopar community continues to be, and we are proud to help create that experience in Texas."

Direct Connection at Mopar Heaven
In addition to Dodge Thrill Rides, the Direct Connection display trailer at Mopar Heaven will spotlight the latest catalog of factory-backed performance parts, offering enthusiasts an up close look at go-fast upgrade options engineered specifically for their Dodge vehicles.

Direct Connection is the official source for high-performance products for Dodge, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles. Direct Connection performance parts are now included within the newly reestablished Street and Racing Technology (SRT) Performance division, which is also responsible for SRT high-performance models and American brand motorsports initiatives.

For more information on Direct Connection, visit DCPerformance.com.

Charger Lineup Sets the Pace 
The fully redesigned, multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is commanding attention across the industry, collecting high-profile praise and standout awards, including: 

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive. For more information on the Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

  • the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car 
  • the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production
  • the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: www.dodge.com
Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com
DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

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SOURCE Stellantis

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