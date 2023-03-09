Greenlane Renewables Announces $7.2 Million System Sale

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Diagnos

TSXV:ADK
Press Releases

DIAGNOS to Provide Retinal Image Analysis using its AI Technology to 20/20NOW

Diagnos Inc is engaged in the provision of software-based interpretation services to assist health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy. The company provides image analysis services through CARA (Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis). It operates in the business segment of Healthcare services. The company has a business presence in Canada, the United States, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Costa Rica and others. The company's key revenue is derived from Canada.
The Conversation (0)
×