Dell Technologies Powers TACC's New Supercomputer Horizon

Horizon, the nation's largest academic supercomputer, will use Dell solutions to accelerate progress for research, discovery and open science

Story Highlights

  • Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) is working with Dell Technologies to launch Horizon, the nation's largest academic supercomputer
  • This NSF-funded, Dell-powered high-performance compute (HPC) cluster will tackle major challenges, including advancing open science—making research and data accessible to all—and driving breakthroughs in health, climate and energy
  • Dell PowerEdge servers with NVIDIA accelerated computing will serve as Horizon's HPC engine to help researchers drive scientific discovery
  • Horizon delivers 300 petaflops—10x faster than TACC's Frontera, the current No. 1 academic supercomputer in the U.S.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is working with The University of Texas at Austin's TACC and NVIDIA to build Horizon, the largest academic supercomputer in the U.S. Horizon will serve as a platform for open science and scientific research, advancing progress and discovery for the next generation of researchers in areas like national security, healthcare and climate science.

Why it matters

Built on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA , Horizon will give researchers unprecedented HPC and AI capabilities to tackle complex problems - from climate change to medical advances to fundamental physics. The supercomputer will provide the performance and reliability researchers need to push the boundaries of discovery across disciplines.

Building a foundation for discovery with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA

At the core of Horizon are Dell Integrated Rack Scalable Systems (IRSS) featuring direct-liquid cooled Dell PowerEdge servers featuring the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platform and NVIDAI Vera CPUs with 1 million CPU cores and 4,000 NVIDIA GPUs interconnected with high-performance NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. Dell IRSS is designed for the most intensive AI workloads, maximizing space and efficiency to meet TACC's high-density compute needs. This infrastructure will give thousands of researchers faster, more regular access to advanced computing, helping them find answers and deliver results sooner.

This high-performance system will feature 300 petaflops – a 10x improvement in simulation speed compared to TACC's Frontera system , currently the No.1 academic supercomputer in the U.S.

Once operational in 2026, Horizon will help scientists tackle problems that were previously out of reach and drive research that strengthens U.S. leadership in science, AI and innovation.

Perspectives

Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Compute and Networking, Dell Technologies:

"Our long-standing collaboration with TACC reflects Dell Technologies' commitment to advancing research and innovation. Dell and TACC have been fueling discovery for decades including supercomputers Stampede and Frontera. Horizon, TACC's next-gen HPC cluster powered by Dell AI Infrastructure, will give researchers the tools they need to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges."

Dan Stanzione, Executive Director of TACC and Associate Vice President for Research at UT:

"Our collaboration with Dell and NVIDIA gives Horizon groundbreaking capabilities particularly in the use of AI for scientific innovation. Horizon represents the largest investment the National Science Foundation has made in computing infrastructure, so we expect even more ground-breaking achievements. It's a game-changer for science."

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.

Media Relations: Media.Relations@Dell.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Dell TechnologiesDELLNYSE:DELL
DELL
The Conversation (0)
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Keep Reading...
Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Appointment of US Business Development & Strategy Advisor

Zeus Resources Limited (ASX: ZEU) (“Zeus” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Dell as US Business Development & Strategy Advisor in relation to a range of US based initiatives to support the development of the Casablanca Antimony Project in Morocco.HIGHLIGHTSZeus... Keep Reading...
Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

Intel Accelerates AI Everywhere at Computex 2024; Redefines Compute Power, Performance and Affordability with new Xeon 6, Gaudi Accelerators and Lunar Lake Architecture to Grow AI PC Leadership

AI runs best on Intel across the compute continuum from the data center, cloud and network to the edge and PC. NEWS HIGHLIGHTS Launches Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering performance and power efficiency for high-density, scale-out workloads in the data center.... Keep Reading...
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling COMPUTEX --... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet networking platform as well as an accelerated product release schedule. CoreWeave, GMO Internet Group, Lambda, Scaleway, STPX Global and Yotta are among the first AI cloud service providers embracing NVIDIA... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Related News

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Gold Investing

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

Gold Investing

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Gold Investing

Rua Gold Eyes Gold Resource Update as Reefton Drilling Wraps Up in December