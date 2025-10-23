Defence to Present New Scientific Data on Its ADC-Enhancing Accum Technology at the World ADC Conference in San Diego, USA, November 4-5, 2025

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC,OTC:DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company specialized in drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it will present new scientific data highlighting the performance of its Accum® technology in enhancing the efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) at the 16th World ADC Conference in San Diego, CA, USA.

Defence's proprietary Accum® platform is engineered to improve intracellular delivery and endosomal escape of therapeutic payloads, addressing a critical limitation of current ADCs and enabling higher potency with reduced off-target toxicity. The new results to be presented build on a growing body of evidence demonstrating Accum®'s ability to significantly improve the therapeutic index of ADCs.

"These findings further demonstrate how Accum® can unlock the full potential of ADCs by enabling more efficient delivery of their toxic payloads directly into cancer cells," said Maxime Parisotto, Chief Scientific Officer of Defence Therapeutics. "We are excited to share this data with the scientific community and continue advancing our research toward next-generation targeted therapies."

Interested attendees are invited to visit the Defence Therapeutics poster presentation at the Conference Exhibition Hall Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA, USA on Tuesday and Wednesday November 4-5, 2025, to meet with Defence's CSO Maxime Parisotto, PhD, MBA, and Head of Quality & Operation Mark Lambermon, Phd, to learn more about the company's ongoing research and development efforts.

About World ADC San Diego 2025:

This Global Premier Conference for end-to-end ADC Innovation and Success is the World's longest standing & definitive ADC forum, with 1,400 industry attendees, 170+ world class speakers and unrivalled networking opportunities. Showcasing differentiation across the entire ADC value chain, the 2025 program is built to ensure future ADCs provide a meaningful impact to oncology patients in need.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company developing and engineering the next generation of ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against cancer.

For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271440

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Defence Therapeutics Class ADTC:CCCSE:DTCLife Science Investing
DTC:CC
