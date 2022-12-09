DeepRock Minerals Completes High-Resolution Drone-Supported Magnetometer Survey on the Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

December 9 th 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - DeepRock Minerals Inc. ("DeepRock" or the "Company") (CSE:DEEP), is pleased to report that EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (" EarthEx " ), based in Selkirk, MB, has completed a detailed drone-supported airborne magnetometer survey ("Mag Survey") of its Golden Gate Project, located from 5 to 10 km west of Bathurst, New Brunswick .

The Mag Survey was carried out over approximately 10 km 2 , which covers the Company's primary target area that extends 6+ km east-northeasterly from the Falls Grid property to the southeastern boundaries of the Lugar property.

The Mag Survey was flown with a line spacing of 25 m and tie lines spaced 250 m apart.  The program was designed to acquire more total magnetic data at a lower altitude than conventional fixed-wing or helicopter-supported surveys, providing improved and higher-resolution interpretations of the magnetic signatures over large structures within the target area.

EarthEx's proprietary method of data acquisition and interpretation offers 3D inversions of magnetic data with reportedly more spatial precision than other conventional 3D inverted data, including the depth to the magnetic source and the dip, size, and shape of a magnetic body.

The final interpretations and reporting of the Mag Survey results are anticipated in these next coming weeks.  These results will be correlated with the reconnaissance geological mapping and sampling work that was carried out prior to the Mag Survey.  The intent of the 2022 geophysical and geological surveying was to design and prioritize exploration targets for drill testing in 2023.

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Lee

Chief Executive Officer, Director

andrew@deeprockmineralsinc.com

778-302-2257

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

×