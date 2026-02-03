DATROWAY® granted Priority Review in the US as 1st-line treatment for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who are not candidates for immunotherapy

Based on results from TROPION-Breast02, showing AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's DATROWAY significantly improved overall survival vs. chemotherapy in this patient population
If approved, DATROWAY could become the standard of care in this setting
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over available treatment options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions or enhancing patient compliance. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act date, the FDA action date for its regulatory decision, is anticipated during the second quarter of 2026.
The sBLA is being reviewed under Project Orbis, which provides a framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology medicines among participating international partners. This initiative is designed to bring effective cancer treatments to patients as early as possible.
Approximately 70% of patients with metastatic TNBC are not candidates for immunotherapy, including all patients whose tumors do not express PD-L1 as well as patients with PD-L1-expressing tumors who cannot receive immunotherapy due to other factors. Chemotherapy remains the only approved 1st-line treatment for these patients. 1,2
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "DATROWAY is the only medicine to significantly improve overall survival compared to chemotherapy in this patient population as demonstrated in the TROPION-Breast02 trial – the results of which are even more striking considering the trial enrolled a subset of patients with highly aggressive disease. The Priority Review of our submission underscores the impact of these results and its review under Project Orbis signals a widely shared commitment to bringing DATROWAY to patients around the world as quickly as possible."
Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "DATROWAY potentially could be the first medicine approved in the 1st-line setting to significantly extend overall survival and nearly double the time without disease progression or death compared to chemotherapy in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer for whom immunotherapy was not an option. We are eager to work with the FDA to bring this much needed treatment option to patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer."
The sBLA is based on results from the TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial which showed DATROWAY demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 5.0-month improvement in median overall survival (hazard ratio [HR] 0.79; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.64-0.98; p=0.0291) and a 43% reduction in patients' risk of disease progression or death (HR 0.57; 95% CI 0.47-0.69; p<0.0001) compared to chemotherapy as 1st-line treatment in this patient population. DATROWAY was also associated with more robust and durable treatment responses, including an objective response rate (ORR) of 62.5% and duration of response (DoR) of 12.3 months, compared to an ORR of 29.3% and DoR of 7.1 months with chemotherapy. These results were presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.
The safety profile of DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast02 was consistent with previous clinical trials of DATROWAY in breast cancer.
Additional regulatory submissions for DATROWAY in breast and lung cancer are underway globally.
DATROWAY is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk)
Indications
DATROWAY ® is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of:
- adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.
- adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis
DATROWAY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC
In the pooled safety population of 484 patients with NSCLC from TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-Lung05, and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 7% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.6% of patients with Grade 3 and 0.4% with Grade 4. There were 8 (1.7%) fatal cases. The median time to onset for ILD was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 months to 9 months). Eleven patients (2.3%) had DATROWAY withheld and 20 patients (4.1%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 79% (26/33) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 45% of patients.
Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer
In the pooled safety population of 443 patients with breast cancer from TROPION-Breast01 and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.6% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.7% of patients with Grade 3. There was one fatal case (0.2%). The median time to onset for ILD was 2.8 months (range: 1.1 months to 10.8 months). Four patients (0.9%) had DATROWAY withheld and 7 patients (1.6%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 60% (9/15) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40% of patients.
Patients were excluded from clinical studies for a history of ILD/pneumonitis requiring treatment with steroids or for ongoing ILD/pneumonitis.
Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever) during treatment with DATROWAY. For asymptomatic (Grade 1) ILD/pneumonitis, consider corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.
Withhold DATROWAY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue DATROWAY if ≥Grade 2 ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.
Ocular Adverse Reactions
DATROWAY can cause ocular adverse reactions including dry eye, keratitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, and blurred vision.
In the pooled safety population, ocular adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients treated with DATROWAY. Twenty patients (2.2%) experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, which included keratitis, dry eye, and blurred vision, and one patient experienced a Grade 4 ocular adverse reaction of conjunctival hemorrhage. The most common (≥5%) ocular adverse reactions were dry eye (17%), keratitis (14%), and increased lacrimation (7%). The median time to onset for ocular adverse reactions was 2.3 months (range: 0.03 months to 23.2 months). Of the patients who experienced ocular adverse reactions, 39% had complete resolution, and 10% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to dosage interruption in 3.6% of patients, dosage reductions in 2.5% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 1% of patients.
Patients with clinically significant corneal disease were excluded from clinical studies.
Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops several times daily for prophylaxis. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an eye care professional.
Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity testing, slit lamp examination (with fluorescein staining), intraocular pressure, and fundoscopy at treatment initiation, annually while on treatment, at end of treatment, and as clinically indicated.
Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular adverse reactions. Monitor patients for ocular adverse reactions during treatment with DATROWAY, and if diagnosis is confirmed, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY based on severity.
Stomatitis
DATROWAY can cause stomatitis, including mouth ulcers and oral mucositis.
In the pooled safety population, stomatitis occurred in 63% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 8% of patients with Grade 3 events and one patient with a Grade 4 reaction. The median time to first onset of stomatitis was 0.5 months (range: 0.03 months to 18.6 months). Stomatitis led to dosage interruption in 6% of patients, dosage reductions in 11% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 0.5% of patients.
In patients who received DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast01, 39% used a mouthwash containing corticosteroid for management or prophylaxis of stomatitis/oral mucositis at any time during the treatment.
Advise patients to use a steroid-containing mouthwash for prophylaxis and treatment of stomatitis. Instruct the patient to hold ice chips or ice water in the mouth throughout the infusion of DATROWAY.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of stomatitis. If stomatitis occurs, increase the frequency of mouthwash and administer other topical treatments as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells.
Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
The pooled safety population described in WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS reflects exposure to DATROWAY in 927 patients as a single agent at 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. This included 137 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, 297 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung01, 360 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in TROPION-Breast01, and 50 patients with NSCLC and 83 patients with breast cancer in TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among 927 patients who received DATROWAY, 45% were exposed for 6 months or longer and 19% were exposed for greater than one year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were stomatitis (63%), nausea (52%), fatigue (45%), alopecia (38%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (23%), rash (23%), vomiting (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (20%). In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes (9%) and decreased hemoglobin (3.5%).
Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who received DATROWAY 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 as well as TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among these patients, the median duration of treatment was 6.1 months (range 0.7 months to 41.7 months).
The median age was 63 years (range: 36 to 81), 56% of patients were <65 years, 62% of patients were female; 66% were Asian, 26% were White, 0.8% were Black, 6% were other races; and 2.4% were of Hispanic ethnicity.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received DATROWAY were COVID-19 (4%), stomatitis (2.4%), and pneumonia (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received DATROWAY, due to death not otherwise specified.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >1% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (2.4%) and abnormal hepatic function (1.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 43% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (13%), stomatitis (7%), fatigue (6%), pneumonia (4%), anemia (2.4%), amylase increased (2.4%), keratitis (2.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.6%), decreased appetite (1.6%), dyspnea (1.6%), rash (1.6%), and infusion-related reaction (1.6%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (14%), keratitis (1.6%), fatigue (1.6%), decreased weight (1.6%) and COVID-19 (1.6%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (71%), nausea (50%), alopecia (49%), fatigue (42%), decreased hemoglobin (34%), decreased lymphocytes (32%), constipation (31%), increased calcium (31%), increased AST (28%), decreased white blood cell count (27%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), decreased appetite (20%), increased ALT (20%), and rash (20%).
Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included dry skin, blurred vision, abdominal pain, conjunctivitis, dry mouth, ILD/pneumonitis, skin hyperpigmentation, increased lacrimation, and visual impairment.
Unresectable or Metastatic, HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer
TROPION-Breast01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 360 patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC1+ or IHC2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received at least one dose of DATROWAY 6 mg/kg in TROPION-Breast01. DATROWAY was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 6.7 months (range: 0.7 months to 16.1 months) for patients who received DATROWAY.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >0.5% of patients who received DATROWAY were urinary tract infection (1.9%), COVID-19 infection (1.7%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.1%), acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, vomiting, diarrhea, hemiparesis, and anemia (0.6% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.3% of patients who received DATROWAY and were due to ILD/pneumonitis.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 3.1% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >0.5% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (1.7%) and fatigue (0.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 22% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (3.3%), infusion-related reaction (1.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.9%), stomatitis (1.9%), fatigue (1.7%), keratitis (1.4%), acute kidney injury (1.1%), and pneumonia (1.1%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (13%), fatigue (3.1%), nausea (2.5%), and weight decrease (1.9%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (59%), nausea (56%), fatigue (44%), decreased leukocytes (41%), decreased calcium (39%), alopecia (38%), decreased lymphocytes (36%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), constipation (34%), decreased neutrophils (30%), dry eye (27%), vomiting (24%), increased ALT (24%), keratitis (24%), increased AST (23%), and increased alkaline phosphatase (23%).
Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included infusion-related reactions (including bronchospasm), ILD/pneumonitis, headache, pruritus, dry skin, dry mouth, conjunctivitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, photophobia, visual impairment, skin hyperpigmentation, and madarosis.
Use in Specific Populations
- Pregnancy: Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells. There are no available data on the use of DATROWAY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus.
- Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with DATROWAY and for 1 month after the last dose.
- Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy Testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of DATROWAY. Contraception: Females: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Males: Because of the potential for genotoxicity, advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility: Based on findings in animal toxicity studies, DATROWAY may impair male and female reproductive function and fertility. The effects on reproductive organs in animals were irreversible.
- Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of DATROWAY have not been established in pediatric patients.
- Geriatric Use: Of the 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 44% were ≥65 years of age and 10% were ≥75 years of age. No clinically meaningful differences in efficacy and safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age versus younger patients. Of the 365 patients in TROPION-Breast01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 25% were ≥65 years of age and 5% were ≥75 years of age. Grade ≥3 and serious adverse reactions were more common in patients ≥65 years (42% and 25%, respectively) compared to patients <65 years (33% and 15%, respectively). In TROPION-Breast01, no other meaningful differences in safety or efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age versus younger patients.
- Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with mild and moderate renal impairment (creatinine clearance [CLcr] 30 to <90 mL/min). Monitor patients with renal impairment for increased adverse reactions, including respiratory reactions. No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild to moderate renal impairment. The effect of severe renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min) on the pharmacokinetics of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or DXd is unknown.
- Hepatic Impairment: No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild hepatic impairment (total bilirubin ≤ULN and any AST >ULN or total bilirubin >1 to 1.5 times ULN and any AST). Limited data are available in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 to 3 times ULN and any AST). Monitor patients with moderate hepatic impairment for increased adverse reactions. The recommended dosage of DATROWAY has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, and Medication Guide .
Notes
Triple-negative breast cancer
TNBC accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancer cases, with an estimated 345,000 diagnoses globally each year. 3,4 In the US, an estimated 32,000 to 48,000 cases of TNBC were diagnosed in 2025. 5,6 TNBC is diagnosed more frequently in younger and premenopausal women, and is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic women. 7-9 Metastatic TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and has one of the worst prognoses, with median OS of just 12 to 18 months and only about 15% of patients living five years following diagnosis. 7,10,11
While some breast cancers may test positive for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors or overexpression of HER2, TNBC tests negative for all three. 7 Due to its aggressive nature and absence of common breast cancer receptors, TNBC is characteristically difficult to treat. 7 For patients with metastatic disease with PD-L1 expressing tumors, the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy has improved outcomes in the 1st-line setting. 12,13 However, for the approximately 70% of patients with metastatic TNBC who are not candidates for immunotherapy, chemotherapy remains the only approved 1st-line treatment. 1,2
TROP2 is a protein broadly expressed in several solid tumors including TNBC. 14 TROP2 is associated with increased tumor progression and poor survival in patients with breast cancer. 15,16
TROPION-Breast02
TROPION-Breast02 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY versus investigator's choice of chemotherapy (paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, capecitabine, carboplatin or eribulin) in patients with previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC for whom immunotherapy was not an option. This included patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1 as well as patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors who could not receive immunotherapy due to prior exposure in early-stage disease, comorbidities or immunotherapy not being accessible in their geography. Enrollment included patients with de novo or recurrent disease, regardless of disease-free interval, and those with poor prognostic factors such as stable brain metastases.
The dual primary endpoints of TROPION-Breast02 are PFS as assessed by blinded independent central review and OS. Secondary endpoints include PFS as assessed by investigator, ORR, DoR, disease control rate, pharmacokinetics and safety.
TROPION-Breast02 enrolled 644 patients at sites in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .
DATROWAY
DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) is a TROP2-directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC Technology, DATROWAY is one of six DXd ADCs in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo, and one of the most advanced programs in AstraZeneca's ADC scientific platform. DATROWAY is comprised of a humanized anti-TROP2 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, developed in collaboration with Sapporo Medical University, attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.
DATROWAY is approved in more than 40 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease based on results from the TROPION-Breast01 trial.
DATROWAY is available in the US under accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR -mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR -directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy based on results from the TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 trials. Continued approval for this indication in the US may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. DATROWAY is approved in Russia for the same population.
DATROWAY clinical development program
A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway with more than 20 trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY across multiple cancers, including NSCLC, TNBC and urothelial cancer. The program includes eight Phase III trials in lung cancer, five Phase III trials in breast cancer and one Phase II/III trial in urothelial cancer evaluating DATROWAY as a monotherapy and in combination with other cancer treatments in various settings.
Daiichi Sankyo collaboration
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in March 2019 and DATROWAY in July 2020 , except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and DATROWAY.
AstraZeneca in breast cancer
Driven by a growing understanding of breast cancer biology, AstraZeneca is challenging, and redefining, the current clinical paradigm for how breast cancer is classified and treated to deliver even more effective treatments to patients in need – with the bold ambition to one day eliminate breast cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and promising compounds in development that leverage different mechanisms of action to address the biologically diverse breast cancer tumor environment.
With fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are aiming to improve outcomes in previously treated HER2-positive, HER2-low and HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer, and are exploring its potential in earlier lines of treatment and in new breast cancer settings.
In HR-positive breast cancer, AstraZeneca continues to improve outcomes with foundational medicines fulvestrant and goserelin and aims to reshape the HR-positive space with first-in-class AKT inhibitor, capivasertib, the TROP2-directed ADC, DATROWAY, and next-generation oral SERD and potential new medicine camizestrant.
PARP inhibitor olaparib is a targeted treatment option that has been studied in early and metastatic breast cancer patients with an inherited BRCA mutation. AstraZeneca with Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD outside the US and Canada) continue to research olaparib in these settings. AstraZeneca is also exploring the potential of saruparib, a potent and selective inhibitor of PARP1, in combination with camizestrant in BRCA-mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.
To bring much-needed treatment options to patients with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer, AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate the potential of DATROWAY alone and in combination with immunotherapy durvalumab.
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca . The contents of AstraZeneca's website do not form part of this document and no one should rely on such websites or the contents thereof in reading this document.
