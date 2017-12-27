Nano Dimension to Sell DragonFly Pro 2020 3D Printer to European Aerospace and Defense Industry Leader

Nano Dimension Ltd. (TASE:NNDM, NASDAQ:NNDM), a leading additive electronics provider, today announced that a leading European aerospace and defense supplier has purchased the company’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer for professional electronics manufacturing. The international tier 1 supplier of systems and components will take delivery of the DragonFly 2020 Pro at its corporate research and technology center.

“We are thrilled to announce the sale of our ground-breaking commercial DragonFly 2020 Pro to a leading European aerospace and defense supplier. The printer was officially presented for the first time at IDtechEx and Productronica, in November 2017, and this is the fourth printer sold since the commercial release,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “They are the perfect customer. Already working with additive manufacturing technologies for several years, and now, with the DragonFly 2020 Pro, they will be able to produce functional electronic circuit prototypes overnight, to enable true-part validation testing and explore new opportunities for product performance.”

The DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer is transforming additive manufacturing for electronics development by empowering companies to take control of their entire development cycle. The award-winning system enables the 3D-printing of functional electronics such as sensors, conductive geometries, antennas, molded connected devices, printed circuit board and other devices.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (TASE: NNDM, NASDAQ: NNDM) is a leading additive manufacturing company that is disrupting, reshaping and defining the future of how electronics are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features and rely on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Demand for circuitry, including PCBs – which are the heart of every electronic device – covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension’s 3D printed electronics solutions for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

