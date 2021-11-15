Battery Metals

Nano One Materials: Changing How the World Makes Battery Materials

- November 15th, 2021

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One)(TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int’l Designation:NNOMF)) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) (TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int’l Designation:NNOMF) aims to establish its technology as the leading platform for the global production of green battery materials through licensing and joint venture agreements. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in financing, capital growth, technology management metals and mining and the sciences.

Nano One’s patented “One-Pot Process” is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries. The One-Pot Process streamlines the production process which significantly reduces costs and increases battery performance and durability compared to the standard manufacturing process.

Nano One’s Company Highlights

  • Nano One’s patented One-Pot Process is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries.
  • Nano One’s M2CAM (Metal direct to Cathode Active Material) technology addresses fundamental performance needs and supply chain constraints while reducing costs and carbon footprint. Enabling a cleaner more sustainable supply chain.
  • The company has over 20+ strategic partnerships and collaborations with multiple global leaders to advance its cathode technology for e-mobility and energy storage system applications, including:
    • Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO)
    • Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)
    • Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM)
    • Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)
    • Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V:EMN)
    • An Asian cathode material producer
    • An American automobile manufacturer
  • The company is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise in financing, capital growth, technology management, intellectual and the sciences.

