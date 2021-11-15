Nano One Materials: Changing How the World Makes Battery Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One)(TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int’l Designation:NNOMF)) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) (TSX:NANO,FWB:LBMB,OTC: Nasdaq Int’l Designation:NNOMF) aims to establish its technology as the leading platform for the global production of green battery materials through licensing and joint venture agreements. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in financing, capital growth, technology management metals and mining and the sciences.

Nano One’s patented “One-Pot Process” is a proven, efficient and scalable manufacturing technology for producing cathode materials used in advanced lithium-ion batteries. The One-Pot Process streamlines the production process which significantly reduces costs and increases battery performance and durability compared to the standard manufacturing process.

