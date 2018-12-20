Wonderfilm’s “Steal the Night” to Begin Filming in January

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTC PINK: WDRFF), (FRA:25Y), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the upcoming human trafficking thriller, “Steal the Night” (featuring Steven Seagal), will begin filming in the Romanian countryside in January of 2019.









The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTC PINK: WDRFF), (FRA:25Y), (“Wonderfilm” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the upcoming human trafficking thriller, “Steal the Night” (featuring Steven Seagal), will begin filming in the Romanian countryside in January of 2019. This project is Wonderfilm’s 8th feature film of the year to be shot of a total of 18 movies for the fiscal year 2019, which has a cumulative production budget of over $90 million USD. The film comes with a lean production budget of $2.5 million USD and is to be distributed through The Exchange.

“‘Steal the Night’ is a small, yet safe project for Wonderfilm to produce and in many ways, represents our single base hit strategy with our films,” commented Kirk Shaw, co-founder, executive producer and CEO of Wonderfilm Media. “We have successfully executed in delivering these types of films over the past 30 years. Our track record has established trust from our partners that provides us an edge as we evolve our content strategy to become a new age, fully integrated, global production company.”

About Wonderfilm

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high- quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions are held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm’s length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.

