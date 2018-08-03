Wonderfilm Announces Acquisition of 12 Pictures

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (“Wonderfilm” or “Company”) (TSXV: WNDR) is pleased to announce the Company has

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (“Wonderfilm” or “Company”) (TSXV: WNDR) is pleased to announce the Company has

entered into an agreement to acquire Cypress Entertainment Corp. (“Cypress”), a private

company which holds the rights to participate in a minimum of 12 movie titles over a two year

term. The first three films that will advance towards production are based on the “Salvage

Marines” book series written by Sean-Michael Argo.

Wonderfilm has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all the outstanding common

shares of Cypress, a private arm’s-length company. The terms of the share purchase agreement

require the Company to issue 2,100,000 common shares at CAD$0.50 per common share and pay

CAD$15,000 to Cypress for total consideration of CAD$1,065,000.

No new insiders or control persons will be created as part of this acquisition. The acquisition is

subject to approval by the Board of Directors of Wonderfilm. The acquisition will been filed

pursuant to policies of the TSXV, as an Expedited Acquisition, and remains subject to regulatory

approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (“Exchange”) nor its regulation services provider (as

that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or

accuracy of this press release.

About Wonderfilm

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with

offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm’s main

business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer

international appeal through the Company’s guiding philosophy of bringing new financing

solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production

alternatives.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks,

uncertainties and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in

this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as

“believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “seek,” “will,”

“may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and

uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Wonderfilm’s

control and Wonderfilm’s actual results could well differ materially from those stated or implied

in forward-looking statements due to several factors.

Although Wonderfilm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements

are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the

forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances

and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All such reflect

the date made only. Wonderfilm undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further details, please see the Company’s documents filed on the System for Electronic

Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Kirk Shaw

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 638-4890

Email: info@wonderfilm.com