Vuzix and AccuWeather to Launch Weather Content for Augmented Reality

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with AccuWeather to deliver AR-based weather content for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. As quoted in the press release: AccuWeather, the largest and fastest-growing weather media company and global leader in weather-related big data, business and analytics, provides localized weather forecasts to more than … Continued

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with AccuWeather to deliver AR-based weather content for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses.

As quoted in the press release:

AccuWeather, the largest and fastest-growing weather media company and global leader in weather-related big data, business and analytics, provides localized weather forecasts to more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. Now, for the first-time, individuals will be able to interact and view localized weather content and weather forecasts through Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Planning for the weather is critically important at home or travelling to other cities or destinations. Vuzix users now will have the added convenience of leaving their phones in their pockets while wearing the Vuzix Blade to stay informed and updated regarding the weather without missing a beat.

“AccuWeather is one of the most trusted and recognized weather brands in the world with the largest collection of weather data. We are excited to be partnering with AccuWeather to deliver localized digital weather content and information via the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses for users at home or on-the-go across the globe, wherever they are,” said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With Vuzix, an innovator and category leader in AR smart glasses, we will deliver up-to-date weather forecasts and tools needed to help users prepare and stay prepared for a truly personalized and intimate weather experience on a level that only AR technology can provide,” said Steve Smith, President of AccuWeather Digital Media. “We are thrilled to partner with Vuzix to combine the convenience and efficiency of AR with the Superior Accuracy™ of our weather forecasts to help people plan their lives, stay safe and protect their families and property.”

Just as users of smart phones see routine weather forecasts on their mobile screens, wearers of the Vuzix Blade AR glasses will see a comprehensive weather forecast as a visual overlay that pops into their field of vision. For example, imagine getting ready for a day of air travel. You put on your Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and check the current forecast of your departure city to see if weather might delay your flight. After landing in your destination, you see the current weather conditions as well as what the upcoming forecast is to help get the most from your trip.