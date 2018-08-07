Versus Systems Partners with Fanatics to Expand In-game Prizes

Versus Systems (CSE:VS), a company that has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine platform Winfinite announced that it has introduced offers and prizing from Fanatics. Fantatics are a global leader in licensed sports merchandise and partner of NASCAR. The technology driven company powers Fanatics, FansEdge and Majestic brands operates more than 300 online … Continued











Versus Systems (CSE:VS), a company that has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine platform Winfinite announced that it has introduced offers and prizing from Fanatics.

Fantatics are a global leader in licensed sports merchandise and partner of NASCAR. The technology driven company powers Fanatics, FansEdge and Majestic brands operates more than 300 online and offline partner stores including e-commerce business for all major professional sports leagues.

As quoted in the press release:

Following a successful program providing players in 704 Games’ NASCAR Heat Mobile with SMI ticket vouchers to official NASCAR races, players will now be able to play for official NASCAR merchandise. Starting today, races powered by WINFINITE in NASCAR Heat Mobile on iOS and Android will reward players who complete in-game objectives 10% discounts, which expands upon a program featuring NEW ERA official NASCAR hats, which was introduced in July and will run through Sept.2, 2018. “Fanatics is one of the world’s largest suppliers of official sports apparel, jerseys, hats, and fan gear,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “Products like NEW ERA hats let NASCAR fans show their passion and support for their favorite drivers anywhere, anytime. Versus is excited to bring official NASCAR merchandise to the players of NASCAR Heat Mobile, letting them win fan gear and redeem discounts every day.”

Click here for the full text release.