theScore Reports a revenue of $7.1 Million in Q2 2018

theScore (TSXV:SCR), an independent creator of mobile-first sports experiences announced that the company has achieved revenue of $7.1 million versus $6.7 million for the same period in the previous year.

The company’s revenue in the first six months of F2018 was $15.5 million versus $15.2 million for the same period in the previous year.

theScore app on iOS continued to show positive growth with the company reporting that the monthly active users of the app were up by 9 per cent.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our revenue numbers and the continued user growth on iOS in such a competitive app market were extremely positive this quarter,” said John Levy, CEO and Founder of theScore. “Clearly Android remains the primary challenge that’s affecting our overall app user growth, but we’re tackling these industry-wide challenges through a combination of strategic product and marketing initiatives.” In Q2 F2018, theScore esports recorded more than 20M video views, up from 6.5M for the same period the previous year. theScore’s social channels continued to serve as a strong brand-building tactic, reaching in excess an average of 30 million people a month during Q2, while other highlights included the Company’s chatbot for Facebook Messenger crossing 500Kaverage monthly active users for the first time. “While our flagship app is our core business and primary focus, we saw continued growth across other areas of our operations, including our emerging platforms, esports and social teams,” added Mr. Levy. “We believe there are exciting growth opportunities here, which in turn could serve as both brand-building tactics and, eventually, potentially become monetizable businesses themselves.”

Click here for the full text release.