theScore Launches First Fantasy Sports Game for Facebook’s Instant Games

theScore (TSXV:SCR) has announced that it has launched the first fantasy sports game for the Instant Games platform on Messenger and Facebook News Feed.

theScore Fantasy Sports goes live today and offers contests for NFL Football, NBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, and EPL Soccer, with support for more leagues coming soon. theScore Fantasy is completely free-to-play and simple to enter. Five-man line-ups make challenges quick and easy to enter, while Messenger enables players to quickly challenge groups of friends and see who scores the most points.

Since launching just over a year ago, the Instant Games platform has continued to grow in popularity and is now home to more than 70 games, including much-loved and well-known titles from established developers. More than 1.3 billion people around the world use Messenger every month.

“We’ve always believed that the best fantasy sports experience is one that’s highly social, with a focus on playing for fun with your friends,” said John Levy, CEO and Founder of theScore. “This is why we think theScore Fantasy Sports and Messenger are truly made for each other.

“It’s extremely exciting to pioneer fantasy sports on Messenger, delivering a game that’s fun, free, easy-to-to-play and accessible to sports fans everywhere on a platform with such incredible reach and engagement.”

Sports fans simply have to choose a league to get started, draft five athletes within a set budget, challenge their friends, and then sit-back and watch the results roll-in. New challenges are created every single day, so there’s always something for everyone.