Successful Slush Conference for FANDOM SPORTS

FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”).









FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”).

The management and esports advisory teams of FANDOM SPORTS attended the infamous start-up event, SLUSH, in Helsinki Finland December 4 to 5, 2018. FANDOM SPORTS presented and sponsored the FinTech Finland panel with other leading tech start-ups from around the globe.

Klaus Kajetski, esports advisor and Director was a special guest on a widely popular podcast, discussing the massive growth of the esports landscape, produced by OP a large banking group in Finland.

During the SLUSH week, FANDOM management team also met with employee prospects for the currently open position of CTO / Head of Studio, FANDOM SPORTS Oy, who will be based in Helsinki, at the esports headquarters.

FANDOM SPORTS Oy started a preliminary conversation about an official partnership with SEUL, the official esports organization of Finland.

About SLUSH:

Held during the darkest time of the year in Helsinki, Finland, Slush has always been characterized by a unique energy and enthusiasm. The very core of Slush is to facilitate founder and investor meetings and to build a world-wide startup community. Slush is a student-driven, non-profit movement originally founded to change attitudes toward entrepreneurship. In 2018, Slush will be organized in Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore and Helsinki.

Over the past seven years, Slush has grown from a 300-person gathering to become a global community organizing more than 75 events with +40,000 attendees all around the world. Each city and each community adds its own local flavour to the global network. Be it the cherry blossoms of Japan or the rhythms of Jamaica, we always like to throw some spices into the mix of entrepreneurs and tech.

In addition to our global community events in Helsinki, Tokyo, Shanghai and Singapore, Slush is expanding rapidly to other parts of the world. We co-organize events together with the most prominent start-up hubs across all continents.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.”

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company “Hell Bent” on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The Company’s 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FandomSports.net

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomsports.net

Tel: +1 (647) 236-4895

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: support@fandomsports.net

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42) for an Investor Presentation.