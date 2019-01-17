Slam Dunk for IBM Blockchain Powered Fandom Sports Platform Launch at CES

FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42). On Thursday, January 10th, FANDOM SPORTS launched their IBM Blockchain powered Platform at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019, Las Vegas. Only 24 hours after the launch, the first internal release of the global sports app was revealed by the application development company Techracers.









On Thursday, January 10th, FANDOM SPORTS launched their IBM Blockchain powered Platform at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019, Las Vegas. Only 24 hours after the launch, the first internal release of the global sports app was revealed by the application development company Techracers.

A private event was held around the launch and in attendance to celebrate with FANDOM staff were hand selected sports and technology industry CES attendees as well as VIP sports fans to experiment new fan engagement concepts.

FANDOM SPORTS executives officially kicked off a GTM (go to market) strategy and first conversations with top management members of a professional hockey team, with the vision of introducing the FANDOM app to the hockey team’s captivated fan base to spearhead the global launch during Q2, 2019.

Parallel to CES event, FANDOM SPORTS kicked off an out of home (OOH) teaser campaign in Atlanta, the home of Super Bowl LIII to build fan engagement for the 2019 season kick-off.

The FANDOM SPORTS team, while at CES, also met with key decision makers from several eSports organizations and sponsors, in preparation to enter the global and rapidly growing eSports industry with the FANDOM eSPORTS app.

According to Newzoo the global esports economy reached $906 million in 2018 as brand investment grew by 48%. According to the source the brand investment will double by 2020, pushing the total market to $1.5 billion.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.”

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company “Hell Bent” on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The Company’s 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

