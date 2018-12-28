“We started 2018 with specific targets in mind. Despite the lengthy process that comes with cellular device launches with Tier 1 operators, we have kept moving in the right direction and reached a few critical milestones,” said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile. “We believe that 2019 will be a great year for Siyata with significant revenue and margin growth as we roll out the UV350 in the United States, Canada and other international markets.”