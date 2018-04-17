QYOU Accelerates Growth in India with New Content and Distribution Partnerships

QYOU Media (TSXV:QUOU), the world’s leading curator of premium ‘best of web’ video for multiscreen distribution is growing its operations in India.

The company recently had launched QYOU India on Tata Sky, a DTH operator in India in which 21st Century Fox owns 10 per cent.

Rebranding itself as Q India, the company’s service launched on Jio TV, India’s fastest growing mobile service with 168 million subscribers.

As quoted in the press release:

The average Indian user watches 8.5 hours of YouTube and Facebook short-form video content each month and as a result there is an abundance of talented creatives producing culturally relevant bite-sized shows that appeal to local audiences. Following a number of successful content partnerships signed in 2017, including Pocket Aces and Culture Machine (amongst others), “The Q” is now adding a new group of premium channel partners to its roster. The additions to the programming line-up include popular automotive channel – Power Drift; teller of culture stories from across the continent – 101India; Arre – producer of web-series, documentaries, social experiments and podcasts; The Comic Wallah – a comedy platform under the FabForm network, and POPxo – the lifestyle platform geared toward young Indian women. This slate of new partnerships significantly deepens QYOU India’s line-up, bringing fresh new content from some of the region’s most talented creatives to millions of viewers across TV and mobile. “India is a huge growth market with lots of young and upwardly mobile audiences hungry for new content and programs from their favorite service providers,” said Curt Marvis, CEO and co-founder of QYOU Media. “Over the past year, we’ve been working hard to establish a presence in India by collaborating with premium local content creators and service providers to deliver a localized version of our programming available to millions of viewers in other countries around the world. We couldn’t be happier to see all of our hard work coming to fruition through partnerships with India’smost popular influencers and distribution deals with market leaders like Tata Sky and Jio TV, who have helped us increase our audience reach in India to 185 million viewers.” As part of this expansion, QYOU India will streamline its brand identity to “Q India” or simply “The Q” as it builds into the premier destination for the very best original, digital content in India.

