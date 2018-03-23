Peeks Social Upgrades User Interface and Launches Desktop Streaming

Peeks Social (TSXV:PEEK) has announced the launch of its desktop streaming service.

As quoted in the press release:

The DSS allows broadcasters to stream content from their desktop into the Peeks Social mobile application.

This service opens up the Peeks Social platform to a much wider audience that consumes professionally streamed content. Online education, e-gaming, and professional multi-camera live broadcasts are now all enabled in Peeks Social.

The DSS is part of the Company’s ongoing user interface upgrades designed to provide a more engaging user experience on the platform relative to other live-streaming social services. Peeks Social’s capabilities for users to stream, earn, and spend instantly utilizing the Peeks Social Visa™ Debit Card differentiate the Company’s service from competing live-streaming platforms.

“The continued evolution of the Peeks Social platform is very exciting. The services Peeks Social delivers to its streamers and viewers is truly like nothing out there. This is evidenced by our increasing global rankings in in-app purchases both in the Android and iOS stores. Peeks Social has reached the top 10 for in-app purchases in the social category for Android in 26 countries and for iOS in 13 countries. Furthermore we continue to rise in rankings on both platforms across the globe,” states Mark Itwaru, Chairman and CEO.