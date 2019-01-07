Ooma Smart Security Adds 4G Cellular and Battery Backup

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced the availability of 4G cellular and battery backup for Ooma Smart Security, its security and monitoring platform intended to keep the system running during the power and internet outages. As quoted in the press release: In addition, Ooma announced a host of new capabilities allowing users to get the exact information they … Continued

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced the availability of 4G cellular and battery backup for Ooma Smart Security, its security and monitoring platform intended to keep the system running during the power and internet outages.

In addition, Ooma announced a host of new capabilities allowing users to get the exact information they want, when and how they want it, so they can keep an eye on what’s important at home.

Ooma Smart Security provides comprehensive do-it-yourself awareness and protection through a range of sensors for detecting motion, the opening of doors and windows, water leaks, and the opening of garage doors, as well as visual monitoring with the next generation indoor/outdoor Ooma Smart Cam. The system also offers multi-user geofencing to automatically control the system as family members arrive and leave the home.

Any security system that relies on electricity and internet connectivity is vulnerable when the internet or power goes out. Ooma has removed this worry by introducing the Ooma Connect 4G adapter, which provides “always on” connectivity through the nationwide Sprint 4G LTE network, along with an Ooma-sourced third-party lithium ion power bank. The high-speed 4G connection allows real-time alerts for both routine and emergency events, unlike traditional security systems that can only send alarms to a central station.

The Ooma Connect 4G adapter, a sleek white tower that is 7½ inches high, is priced at $79.99 and connects to the Ooma Smart Security base station through the station’s USB port.

The 4G Basic plan, at only $4.99 per month, provides unlimited 4G connectivity for Ooma Smart Security. The plan also provides 500 megabytes of data usage per month to back up other smart home security devices connected through the network port on the base station. Additional data over 500 megabytes is $14.99 per gigabyte.

The lithium ion power bank, priced at $34.99, replaces the base station’s AC adapter and automatically starts supplying power when AC electricity fails, running for up to 10 hours.

“We all tend to take power and internet connections for granted, but when these connections fail – such as during a home invasion, fire or natural disaster – is exactly the time you want a security system to keep functioning,” said Thad White, vice president of residential product management at Ooma. “By partnering with Sprint, we are now able to offer a robust solution that makes Ooma Smart Security a reliable choice for protecting what’s most important to you and your family.”

The Ooma Connect 4G and the power bank are expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019.