NexTech to Integrate IBM’s Machine Learning into AR eCommerce Platform

NexTeach AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) announced that its development team have started to integrate IBM Watson’s machine learning (ML) algorithm’s into its web enabled AR platform.

As quoted in the press release:

With this integration NexTech is quickly building out a next generation, industry first, artificial intelligence (AI) based AR eCommerce solution. With AI the platform will now be able to offer scanning of the body, hands, and feet as well as facial features, to understand an individual shopper’s style, sizes and preferences, as well as creating AR holograms acting as personal shopping assistants. The AR eCommerce platform is expected to exit beta and have a commercial launch in January 2019, with AI features beginning to rollout in February 2019.

“So far, AR has proven to be a very effective way to bring the in-store experience to the home in an engaging way, so rather than customers visiting a brick-and-mortar store, AR allows them to experience 3D products and services right in their homes,” comments Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. He continues, “With AI and AR working together, the home shopping experience becomes complete, it becomes “intelligent,” it’s no longer just a 3D product view. With AI the product comes with a product expert seen as a hologram, as well as a virtual “try-on at home” platform for clothing, sneakers, hats, makeup, jewelry, eyewear and more, reducing returns by as much as 80% and increasing sales by as much as 3X…with AR and AI technologies working together on our AR eCommerce platform this feels like a truly revolutionary and magical moment for NexTech as it ushers in a new era of online shopping experiences.”

According to Statista, global eCommerce sales in 2018 will hit over $2.8 trillion dollars with 60% occurring on a desktop computer and 40% happening on mobile devices. NexTech’s web enabled AR eCommerce solution works on every browser including but not limited to Chrome, Firefox, and Safari and on every device including desktops, laptops, ipads, and all mobile phones. With a web enabled AR solution NexTech has eliminated the need to download an app which has been the biggest friction point of AR adoption.

With the integration of IBM Watson’s ML offerings the NexTech AR web enabled platform will offer a full suite of advanced AI/AR mixed reality experiences. With one omni-platform having both AR and AI all three of the company’s verticals; eCommerce, education and training, as well as AR live streaming will offer the full suite of AI/AR mixed reality product offerings.