My Size Improves Operational Efficiency of Katz

“We’re thrilled to report initial feedback from our partnership with Katz, and to validate what we already knew – that BoxSizeID is a critical tool for shipping and logistics couriers that can increase efficiency and positively impact their bottom line,” said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. “As the e-commerce industry continues to grow, efficiency within the shipping and logistics industry will become paramount to ensure packages are getting where they need to go, in a timely manner that is also cost effective for the shipper. BoxSizeID can help empower shipping and logistics couriers to operate more effectively, and to reduce costs from inefficiency and waste.”

My Size will showcase an updated and more efficient BoxSizeID solution at NRF® 2019, at The Javits Center in New York City, January 12-16 2019. Attendees will be among the first to experience BoxSizeID’s newest feature, two shot measurement, which reduces the time required to measure a package by 50%. The company will also be showcasing its MySizeID smart measurement solution for fashion and retail, recently launched to Android, and SizeUp, it’s smart tape measure for DIY enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to announce our updated features for BoxSizeID, and to showcase them for the first time at a premier global retail event like NRF® 2019,” said Luzon. “We look forward to connecting with leaders and key decision makers within the retail industry, and to show them how My Size’s solutions can impact their business throughout the lifecycle of the product – from apparel creation, to purchase, to shipping.”

BoxSizeID streamlines delivery management through accurate parcel measurement and cost calculation, real time dimensional weight (DIM) details for improved logistics, and integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems through barcode scanning, image capture, and geo-location tagging. A consumer can utilize BoxSizeID to measure the volume of a package they intend to mail, and then receive a price quote and schedule a pick-up.

For couriers, the benefits are enhanced. They receive the customer’s order and already know the size of the package they are picking up, enabling them to assign pick up of the package to the appropriate truck. In the courier’s logistics center, the packages are scanned and measured, with that data being uploaded to the company’s ERP to ensure the customer’s order matches what was actually sent.