Mobile Web Outlook 2019: 5G Getting Closer

With 2018 setting the stage for the 5G network due to political twists, 2019 will be a crucial year for the sector as major telecommunications carriers are set to unveil products or services in new areas.

As noted in our trends article, the ban on the Huawei network has come at a time when several cellular operators across the world were in advanced stages of rolling out their 5G networks. Some of these operators have often stated that Huawei is the “only true 5G supplier.”

While the ban on Huawei shifts focus to other publicly traded companies, it remains to be seen as to how these operators respond to the ban.

As we head into 2019, the Investing News Network (INN) is taking a look at the year ahead for the mobile web sector with insights from industry analysts and companies in the space.

Mobile web outlook 2019: 5G is on its way

Jeff Gudewicz, chief product officer at Wilson Electronics, told INN that the 5G network is ‘on its way,’ but that it will take a while for the world to completely switch over to the next generation network.

5G, the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications, is tipped to provide higher data speeds and the capacity to handle devices that make up the Internet of Things (IoT). The 5G technology is considered as shift from the current generation of technologies like 4G, 3G and 2G networks.

“As 5G networks begin to densify in the coming year, they will be built alongside today’s 4G LTE network and function in tandem with it,” Gudewicz told INN in an email statement. “This existing 4G layer is very important, and will continue to act as a the fallback network for 5G well into 2030.”

Major US cellular operators in the next 12-month period are set to either unveil new products or, in some cases, the actual 5G service itself; for example, AT&T (NYSE:T) has already launched its service in limited areas.

In late December, the company announced that the 5G network is live in select areas of 12 cities across the US. AT&T also revealed that the company would be deploying the service in seven additional cities in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), which initially launched the service to an area of Houston in October, plans to roll out the service in “early 2019.” However, the company hasn’t issued a specific timeline for when the service will be available

Likewise, Sprint (NYSE:S) said that the 5G service will be initially rolled in nine cities in the “first half of 2019,” while T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is set to launch the service nationwide in 2020.

Gudewicz said that consumers will have the option of switching to 5G from their WiFi connections for their internet needs.

“With this [launch of 5G] comes new capabilities for wireless applications, including increased adoption of wireless TV and more,” he said. “As more and more people make the switch from WiFi to 5G, cellular signal boosters will become increasingly important in areas with poor cellular signal.”

Further, Gudewicz said that the deployment of the 5G network will lead to a new dimension of cellular usage.

“We will also see a host of new IoT applications related to 5G, as well as the beginnings of cellular addressing more than just traditional voice and data needs,” he said.

While the Trump administration is considering to issue an executive order to ban the purchase of Huawei and ZTE (SHE:000063) equipment, cellular operators in the US have already been using equipment from European manufacturers.

AT&T, for example, had announced Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Nokia (HEL:NOKIA) and Samsung (KRX:005930) as its technology partners for building the 5G network. Similarly, Verizon had awarded the contract to Ericsson for building and deploying 5G network while T-Mobile inked deals with both Ericsson and Nokia for building the 5G network.

It has to be noted that both Huawei and ZTE has had some restrictions in the US for few months now with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) barring companies that receive subsidies from procuring equipment .

Mobile web outlook 2019: Huawei’s impact

Unlike the operators in the US, cellular operators in other countries did not have restrictions with access to Huawei’s equipment. Thus, the core network of operators in these countries were based on Huawei.

Huawei is often a preferred choice of many operators across the world as the company has 1,600 5G patents and accounts for 19 percent of the entire 5G ETSI standard that caters to the needs of interconnection and interoperability.

In November and December, many countries including Australia, New Zealand and Japan banned Huawei’s equipment. Meanwhile, BT Group (LSE:BT.A) in Britain announced that it will scale down the use of Huawei’s equipment from its core network.

BT has often been vocal of Huawei with the two companies in June announcing a partnership for pioneering 5G technology. In November, Neil McRae, chief architect of Britain’s BT Group, reportedly said at an event that Huawei is “the only true 5G supplier” and that other suppliers “need to learn from Huawei”.

BT Group’s EE is scheduled to launch the 5G in 2019 with the company stating that the rollout would be done in 16 cities in UK.

Meanwhile, Dan Lloyd, chief strategy officer of Vodafone Australia, warned off investment “uncertainty” following Australia’s decision to ban Huawei’s equipment.

“This decision is a significant change which fundamentally undermines Australia’s 5G future, and we will consider what it means for our business,” Lloyd told Australian media.

In December, Vodafone Australia, part of Vodafone (LSE:VOD) group acquired spectrum worth AU$263 million for 5G network with the company stating that “5G is another step closer.” Vodafone Australia is scheduled to launch 5G in next “few years” with the company not sharing any specific timeline for the rollout.

Spark New Zealand (NZE:SPK), the operator which filed the proposal with the Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) in New Zealand for deploying Huawei 5G equipment, said that the company is disappointed. In a release, Spark said that GCSB informed the company that the use of Huawei’s equipment would raise significant national security risks.

“While we are disappointed with this decision, we are confident that the decision will not affect our plans to launch Spark’s 5G network by 1 July 2020, subject to the necessary spectrum being made available by the New Zealand Government,” the company said.

While it remains to be seen if the roll out of 5G in these countries will be per the projected timeline, and if the costs can be contained, Huawei has said that the difficulties will not stop it from moving forward.

Huawei has signed commercial contracts for 5G with 26 companies and has shipped in excess of 10,000 5G stations at the end of 2018. Guo Ping, the company’s rotating chairman, said in a New Year’s address to its employees that 2018 was an “extremely uneasy year.”

“Some 5G markets without Huawei’s participation, like an NBA game without a star, can’t reach the highest level of technology,” Ping said.

In a separate outlook for 2018, the company highlighted how it had taken part in several 5G testing sites across the world.

“The test data shows that Huawei’s current technology maturity is at least 12 months to 18 months ahead of other companies in the industry,” the company noted.

GSMA Research, the research body of GSM Association, has forecasted that there will be 1.4 billion connections by 2025 and that 5G services will be commercially available in 48 markets by end of 2020.

Mobile web outlook 2019: VR and AR to grow

One of the sub verticals of the sector that is set to grow with the aid of 5G is the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) markets, which are forecasted to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.3 percent between 2018 to 2025. Market Research Future said in a report the segment would cross a valuation of US$767.67 billion by the end of 2025.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global Interactive Technologies (TSXV:YD),said that it will focus on eSports and VR.

“YDreams Global will continue to focus on the sale of Arkave VR arenas with a focus on Family Entertainment Centres and Theme Parks,” Japiassu told INN in an email statement. “These segments are very hot and the demand for VR Experiences will continue to grow.”

In terms of its presence in eSports, Japiassu said that YDreams has several initiatives for 2019 in this space.

“We will also increase our presence in eSports, it’s an industry that we see as a great opportunity to leverage our expertise into one of the fastest growing entertainment markets in the world,” he said.

Japiassu said that YDreams has been working with other “major companies.”

“Some negotiations have taken most of the year and we hope to surprise the market yet in 2018 and start 2019 stronger than ever,” he said. “The future looks brighter than ever.”

Mobile web outlook 2019: Investor takeaway

With 5G technology set to be commercially deployed in the next 12-month period, it remains to be seen how operators overcome the hurdles in deploying the next generation network.

While Huawei’s ban will certainly play a role in the rollout owing to the company’s patents, other European manufacturers will look to extend their market share. The massive growth that is forecasted for the technology and other sub verticals means companies and investors involved in the space are set for huge gains.

