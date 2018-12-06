LogicMark Launches Notifi911 Retail PERS Product

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) through its wholly owned subsidiary LogicMark announced the commercial launch of Notifi911, a personal emergency response system (PERS) to be sold through national retailers. LogicMark said that the device will connect users to 911 through a touch a of button on the device and lets users to speak directly to an operator. As … Continued









NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) through its wholly owned subsidiary LogicMark announced the commercial launch of Notifi911, a personal emergency response system (PERS) to be sold through national retailers.

LogicMark said that the device will connect users to 911 through a touch a of button on the device and lets users to speak directly to an operator.

As quoted in the press release:

“The retail launch of Notifi911 represents a significant expansion of our product offerings and distribution channels, which will allow us to offer security and safety products to entirely new markets and customers,” said Kevin O’Connor, President of Logicmark. “Partnering with the nation’s leading retailers offers an important new channel for our PERS products and will provide us with strong consumer distribution in the fast growing global PERS retail market.” Notifi911 will be available at Best Buy, BestBuy.com and other national retailers. It is currently undergoing the product onboarding process through Best Buy and will be available to purchase in the coming months. The launch of Notifi911, a self-contained unit that does not require a base station, landline or cellular plan, follows extensive in-store trials. There are no monthly charges, no monitoring fees, and no contract to use the device, which offers a distinct value proposition over other devices currently on the market. The Notifi911 pendant is fully rechargeable with a standby time of 3 months when fully charged. The robust design of the Notifi911 allows the pendant to get wet so it can be carried and used during outdoor activities and during heavy rain. LogicMark offers a one-year limited warranty on Notifi911. “Our PERS device provides users with the comfort of knowing that with the touch of a button they can immediately reach emergency operators,” said Stanley Washington, Chief revenue officer and president healthcare for NXT-ID, Inc. “We have seen strong demand from consumers who want that level of security and safety without a monthly fee. Launching our retail distribution strategy is a major step in making our devices available to a wider marketplace.” Market opportunities for the Notifi911 retail offering include:

Hospitality, hotel and resort industry employees

College students and teachers

Joggers, hikers, bikers and climbers

Fishermen and hunters

Real estate agents and bank tellers

Oil workers and construction

Extreme athletes and surfers

Singles living alone

Click here for the full text release.