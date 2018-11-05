JSAT Awards Gilat Multi-Million US Dollar Project

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) announced that SKY Perfect JSAT awarded Gilat a multi-million US dollar project for its new mobility and fixed broadband service in Japan. Gilat said that it will enable JSAT’s new set of services in support of JSAT’s growth plans. As quoted in the press release: Incorporating multiple applications over a single … Continued









Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) announced that SKY Perfect JSAT awarded Gilat a multi-million US dollar project for its new mobility and fixed broadband service in Japan.

Gilat said that it will enable JSAT’s new set of services in support of JSAT’s growth plans.

As quoted in the press release:

Incorporating multiple applications over a single network, the project is based on Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c, which provides a single platform for a variety of fixed and mobility services and will provide new levels of speeds and performance. The solution also incorporates redundant primary and secondary sites to deliver the high availability and reliability necessary for critical needs. Multiple use cases are supported including services for government, utilities, banks and hospitals, as well as broadband connectivity for several mobility applications such as emergency response vehicles and on-the-move news and media cars. “Our strategic partnership with JSAT is a testament to our joint commitment to enable new and improved services including disaster recovery, to address the challenges in Japan, for the benefit of the Japanese people,” said Abhay Kumar, Regional Vice President Asia and North America. “With our multi-application single platform, JSAT will be able to support their growth plans to deliver plentiful, quality and affordable satellite-based broadband communication to their fixed and mobility customers across Japan.”

