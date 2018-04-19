iQIYI to Release World’s First 4K VR Integrated Headset Supporting 8K Panoramic Video Playback

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) an innovative market leading online entertainment service in China announced that this may it will officially launch the world’s first 4K VR integrated headset supporting 8K panoramic video playback.

The announcement follows the debut of iQIYI’s second generation VR headset at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this January

As quoted in the press release:

The upgraded version of the VR II will feature 8K panoramic video playback functionality and image rendering technology, combined with a fully upgraded 4K LCD quick response screen, to provide users with an unprecedented “portable 4K movie theater” viewing experience. Leveraging iQIYI’s vast content library and its leading VR production capabilities in China, the VR II boasts a massive amount of built-in iQIYI video content including VR panoramic videos and pictures, 3D video, 2D video, iQIYI original VR films and television dramas and VR games. “Clarity, fluidity, and the sense of immersion in a virtual theater are crucial to the VR experience,” said Mr. Yu Gong, the founder and CEO of iQIYI. “iQIYI’s VR II takes each of these to the next level, with four-times higher resolution than standard 2K screens and a 35% improvement in computing performance. We’re confident our upcoming 4K VR headset will set an entirely new benchmark for VR, and once again transform the consumer entertainment experience.” Mr. Gong noted that the future of the VR in terms of technological product innovation and the creation of new business models lies in the seamless integration of software and hardware. In contrast to other global entertainment content platforms, iQIYI’s VR development strategy focuses on the two-way interaction between hardware and software in order to realize the ideal integration of technology and entertainment. iQIYI has accumulated a rich and expanding library of content and opened up the full VR industry chain to successfully take VR to the next level. In January 2018, the “Global Top Brands” list put together by International Data Group (IDG), awarded iQIYI’s VR I the “Best VR Technology Innovation Award of the Year”. iQIYI will continue to pursue innovative solutions to transform the consumer entertainment experience.

