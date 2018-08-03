iPass Forms Strategy Committee

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity announced that it has formed a strategy committee with the objective of exploring new partnerships, mergers, licenses, joint ventures and other similar strategic opportunities. The company also announced the addition of Neal Goldman to its board of directors. As quoted in the press release: Mr. Goldman … Continued











iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity announced that it has formed a strategy committee with the objective of exploring new partnerships, mergers, licenses, joint ventures and other similar strategic opportunities.

The company also announced the addition of Neal Goldman to its board of directors.

As quoted in the press release:

Mr. Goldman will join the strategy committee, which will be chaired by Michael Tedesco, chairman of the board, and include Gary Griffiths, president and CEO. A Wall Street veteran, Mr. Goldman is president of Goldman Capital Management, Inc., an investment advisory company that he founded in 1985. Additionally, Mr. Goldman is a member of the CFA Institute and serves as a member of the board of directors for ImageWare Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IWSY), a leader in multi-modal biometric security solutions, and is chairman of Charles and Colvard, LTD., a company that manufactures, markets, and distributes Moissante jewelry for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. He was also a director for Blyth, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed designer and marketer of home decorative and fragrance products, before it was acquired. “Neal, with the wealth of investment and financial experience he brings, is a welcome addition to the board,” said Michael Tedesco, chairman of the board. “We look forward to his guidance and counsel as we set our strategy moving ahead.” “iPass is an exciting company with both opportunities and challenges,” said Mr. Goldman. “I look forward to working more closely with management and the directors.”

