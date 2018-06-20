iPass Extends Its Partnership with Bottomless Closet

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity announced that it will extend its partnership with Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged New York City women to re-enter the workforce and achieve success, to provide its clients with six months of free, unlimited Wi-Fi. As quoted in the press release: Access to technology … Continued

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity announced that it will extend its partnership with Bottomless Closet, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged New York City women to re-enter the workforce and achieve success, to provide its clients with six months of free, unlimited Wi-Fi.

As quoted in the press release:

Access to technology is among the most critical obstacles preventing women from joining the workforce. Nearly 50 million Americans do not have access to the internet, and those without the ability to get online are at a severe disadvantage in the job market.

In honor of World Wi-Fi Day, over the course of the next year, iPass will provide up to 3,000 Bottomless Closet clients free access to the iPass SmartConnectTM service while they conduct their job searches. Once activated, the service will provide each user with free access to the iPass global network of more than 64 million hotspots, including millions of hotspots in the U.S.

“Connectivity has become a fundamental requirement for engaging in and getting ahead in today’s world,” said Patricia Hume, chief operating officer of iPass. “Bottomless Closet is doing great work to help women overcome incredible obstacles to transform their lives, and we believe internet access is an important tool in that work. Given that approximately 21 percent of unemployed New York City residents lack internet access, we are excited to partner with Bottomless Closet and support the mission of World Wi-Fi Day by delivering free internet access to those who need it.”

iPass and Bottomless Closet originally launched their partnership on June 20, 2016 in conjunction with the inaugural World Wi-Fi Day – a Wireless Broadband Alliance initiative promoting wireless internet connectivity across both the developed and developing world. The Wireless Broadband Alliance, the preeminent organization driving the adoption of wireless broadband, is urging cities, government agencies, fixed and mobile operators, technology vendors, internet companies and service providers, as well as retailers, to collaborate in an effort to deliver connectivity to people in all corners of the globe.

“For the women we serve, cost-free access to the iPass Wi-Fi network will undoubtedly prove to be a significant resource that can assist them in their job searches, enabling them to compete on an equal playing field,” said Pam Kulnis, program director at Bottomless Closet.

Bottomless Closet provides disadvantaged New York City women, many of whom are transitioning from unemployment and public assistance, with comprehensive services to help them return to or enter the workforce. Their job-readiness services include the selection and provision of suitable workplace attire, one-on-one resume assistance and interview coaching, as well as access to a range of relevant workshops pertaining to professional and personal development.