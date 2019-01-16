Huami Becomes McLaren’s eSports Wearable Partner

Huami is set to jointly develop a co-brand smart wearable product while its technology would be used in determining the winner of the McLaren Shadow Project.









Huami (NYSE:HMI) on Wednesday (January 16) announced a collaboration with McLaren Applied Technologies to become an official wearable partner for the brand’s eSports programme.

The company said the partnership will see them jointly develop a co-branded smart technology wearable product which is set to work with mobile applications to provide insights into the activity data.

Huami said that the collaboration would explore application of data driven wearables that aids in optimising the human performance in the field of racing through body sensors and AI technology.

Initially, the partnership would be put to test during the McLaren Shadow Project eSports competition. The technology of Huami would be used to help selecting the winner of the competition that is set to take place between January 16 – January 17.

McLaren Shadow Project is the brand’s top eSports programme with the winner of the competition given an opportunity to join its eSports team and represent them in the official Formula 1 eSport series.

“As part of our strategic collaboration, we will integrate our mutually compatible technologies to develop an innovative wearable design and create a comprehensive user experience,” Tommy Tang, Vice President of Huami, said in the release.

Huami said that the winner would be selected based on four days of virtual and real-world racing along with the human performance testing by McLaren Applied Technologies.

“As a partner to McLaren Shadow Project this programme will enable Huami’s devices to be used as an invaluable data source to detail compelling insights about human physical performance that works across different sectors, including wellness and eSports,” Tang said.

Huami said that the human performance testing would include stimulus detection, central processing, physical capabilities and driving skill with the data collected from Huami’s wearable products used to evaluate the performance.

“As part of our partnership we are honored to help determine the champion of the McLaren Shadow Project, based on analysis of the biometric data collected from our premium wearable products,” Mr. Tang continued. “Importantly, we look forward to jointly developing smart technology wearable products that work with mobile applications to provide users with a comprehensive view of their biometric and activity data.”

Mike Collier, head of human performance at McLaren Applied Technologies, said in the release that they’re looking ahead to co-developing products with Huami.

“The involvement of McLaren Applied Technologies in the McLaren Shadow Project is a key differentiator between our competition and others in the racing eSports space,” he said. “This offering has only been strengthened by this partnership with Huami and we’re pleased to have such a trusted partner on-board to help crown our winner.”

Following the announcement, shares of Huami were up by 1.51 percent and closed the trading session on Wednesday at US$10.10. The stock has a “buy” ranking on TradingView with 13 verticals in favor, nine in neutral and six against.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.