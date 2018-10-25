GOL Partners with Gogo for Connected Aircraft Services

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced that Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aereas will become the launch partner of the company’s Aircraft Data Service, Wireless Quick Access Recorder and Automated Turbulence Reporting. The company, a leading provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, said that the partnership with GOL launches a new business line for Gogo. As quoted … Continued









Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) announced that Brazil’s GOL Linhas Aereas will become the launch partner of the company’s Aircraft Data Service, Wireless Quick Access Recorder and Automated Turbulence Reporting.

The company, a leading provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, said that the partnership with GOL launches a new business line for Gogo.

As quoted in the press release:

Gogo’s partnership with GOL launches a new business line for Gogo, and enables GOL to access real-time information, streamline processes, and generate new service opportunities by securely bonding aircraft data through Gogo’s 2Ku high-speed global satellite connectivity system. “Gogo is rapidly moving beyond passenger connectivity to connect pilots, flight attendants and the aircraft itself so airlines can access real-time information. By leveraging inflight connectivity, airlines will be able to provide better service in flight, improve safety and operate more efficiently,” said John Wade, president of commercial aviation at Gogo. “GOL has been at the forefront of technology adoption in the aviation industry; now they will be leading the way in leveraging aircraft data to drive efficiency. We are excited to work with them to bring Gogo’s Connected Aircraft Services to their aircraft.” GOL will become the launch partner for Gogo’s Aircraft Data Service and Wireless Quick Access recorder. Aircraft Data Services allows for the integration of real-time operational data with GOL’s Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) applications to improve pilot situational awareness and application intelligence. Gogo’s Wireless Quick Access recorder more quickly provides aircraft data for use in airline operational and quality assurance programs. In addition to leveraging Gogo’s data management products, GOL will be able to leverage Gogo’s Automated Turbulence Reporting, which utilizes real-time aircraft sensor data inputs. These reports are then sent to the ground using Gogo’s 2Ku, enabling faster and more accurate dissemination of real-time turbulence information. Gogo has been connecting pilots and flight attendants in flight since 2014 and has developed several other capabilities in the following areas: eEnablement – empowers airline crews with connectivity to their devices such as Electronic Flight Bags (EFBs), flight attendant connected devices and associated applications

Data management – gives airlines access to aircraft data anywhere in real-time

Operational solutions – optimizes airline operations with end-to-end solutions for safer, more efficient flights and improved passenger experience

Click here for the full text release.

