Global Daily Fantasy Sports Launches Daily Fantasy Sports Network in Italy with Multiple Gaming Operators

In 2017, Lottomatica represented approximately 6% of the Italian online sports betting market1. Lottomatica is the Italian brand name of IGT (NYSE: IGT) the global leader in gaming. IGT enables players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Interactive and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, IGT gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. IGT has a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and creates value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees.

In 2016, Italy generated €1.3 billion euros in online gambling revenues, €350 million euros was specific to online sports betting, which was a 31% increase from 2015. This elevated Italy to Europe’s second largest online gaming market ahead of both France and Spain, and trailing closely behind the UK, which is otherwise regarded as the global benchmark for the online gaming industry. In 2017, it is estimated that Italy have generated approximately €1.4 billion euros in online gambling revenues with online sports betting representing €500 million euros or 36% of the total revenue and a further increase of 43% in online sports betting from 2016.