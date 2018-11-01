Gilat to Provide its Ground Network for ChinaSat-18

Gilat extends its position as the “defacto” HTS provider in China by providing the ground network for China Satcom’s upcoming ChinaSat (CS-18).









Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) announced on Thursday (November 1) that it will provide ground network for China Satcom’s ChinaSat (CS-18).

The company, a provider of satellite networking technology solutions and services, said that its ground network is the “sole solution” for China’s nationwide Ka-band coverage catered by CS-18 and ChinaSat-16 (CS-16).

While the CS-18 will be launched in mid-2019, Gilat’s platform, the SkyEdge II-c which supports multiple applications, has already been deployed for use on CS-16. It provides inflight connectivity, rural broadband, cellular backhaul and maritime applications.

Through the launch of CS-18, Gilat noted that it will deliver Ka-band coverage, a higher frequency band in the electromagnetic spectrum across China.

Typically, the higher frequency bands enables more bandwidth, which means more data is available to end users.

“This achievement is another step in materializing Gilat’s HTS broadband strategy worldwide and further supports Gilat’s continued strategic focus on the Chinese market,” Jun Xiang, general manager, Gilat China, said in the release.

Gilat’s portfolio, which consists of numerous components including the cloud-based VSAT platform that spearheads its ground network, has often noted that it is the “defacto” HTS (High Throughput Satellite) provider in China.

Much of the defacto lead could be down to its relationship with China Satcom, which is the only satellite operational enterprise in China. Under the direct supervision of the country’s national communication authorities, China Satcom holds all licenses of providing basic telecommunications services.

“Gilat is grateful for the long-term relationship with China Satcom and for the continued trust in our technology indicated by the expansion of Gilat’s platform for commercialization of ChinaSat-18,” Xiang said.

With a lifetime of 15 years, CS-18 would host 14 Ka-band user beams for broadband communications.

Following the announcement, share of Gilat were up 2.94 percent and closed the trading session on Thursday at US$9.80. The company’s shares have gained 11 percent in the last month and 26.70 percent year-to-date. Gilat has a “Buy” ranking on TradingView with 16 verticals in favor, seven in neutral and three against.

