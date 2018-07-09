GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) announced that it has released a new mobile game, Sengoku Night Blood with exclusive rights to operate in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. The company said that consumers in this region can download the game on Apple App Store and Play Store. As quoted in the press release: When first launched in Japan, Sengoku Night … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

GigaMedia Launches Sengoku Night Blood in More Countries



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:GigaMedia Launches Sengoku Night Blood in More CountriesURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/mobile-web-investing/gigamedia-launches-sengoku-night-blood-in-more-countries/ Send Cancel

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) announced that it has released a new mobile game, Sengoku Night Blood with exclusive rights to operate in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

The company said that consumers in this region can download the game on Apple App Store and Play Store.

As quoted in the press release:

When first launched in Japan, Sengoku Night Blood recorded over two million downloads within the first month of releasing. It was developed as a collaboration by three famous Japanese game developers, namely, Marvelous Entertainment, Kadokawa, and Idea Factory‘s Otomate. Otomate has many female-oriented representative works, such as CollarxMalice, the series of Hakuouki, and the series of Norn9. With the games’ delicate style, they have accumulated high awareness among dedicated game players. Sengoku Night Blood is a straightforward card battle game. Setting against the background of Japanese Warring States period, the game’s story unfolds in the six states at the same time. Players need to obtain prizes and upgrade capabilities to “awaken” the characters in the battle cards. Another fascinating aspect attracting players is the voice cast. The game features 28 famous Japanese voice actors dubbing full script, which gives each character depth and detail and makes the overall gaming experience more enjoyable. Sengoku Night Blood is a Japanese romance mobile game targeted towards females. We believe that it will help GigaMedia to build stronger product line and lead us to another success after Yume100 and AkaSeka.

Click here for the full text release.