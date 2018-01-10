FanDom Sports Media Announces $1,500,000 Private Placement

FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) (“FanDom Sports” or the “Company”) announces that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to ten (10) million units at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the “Units), for total gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a “Common Share”) and one full Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable into a Common Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Common Share, for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. This private placement financing will close on Wednesday January 17, 2018.

The use of proceeds will be for the completion of Android development and strategic technology integrations, which will be announced upon closing.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

“FanDom Sports App – Fight with your thumbs, not your fists!”

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world’s most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

You may also visit the Company’s website at www.fandomsportsmedia.com or contact us directly at [email protected]

