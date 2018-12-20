FANDOM SPORTS Joins the Consumer Technology Association (CTA.)

FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”).









FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE:FDM, OTCQB:FDMSF, Frankfurt:TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”).

FANDOM SPORTS became a member of the Consumer Technology Association on December 6, 2018. As a brand centric entertainment and gaming company with a strong technical platform, joining CTA was an organic choice for FANDOM SPORTS as CTA’s website states “A proponent of innovation, CTA advocates for the entrepreneurs, technologists and innovators who mold the future of the consumer technology industry. CTA provides a platform that unites technology leaders to connect and collaborate, and it avidly supports members who push the boundaries to propel consumer technology forward.”

FANDOM SPORTS becoming a CTA member also comes at an opportune time for CES, which is produced by CTA.

At CES, FANDOM SPORTS will launch their platform on January 10th with an invite only event for hand-picked industry professionals in sports, esports, tech and media. The event will include a short welcome by FANDOM SPORTS CEO, Henri Holm, followed by an evening of sports stand-up comedy on “Pick.A Fight. & Talk Trash.”, a LIVE broadcast of the FANDOM Radio Show and an NHL game with the San Jose Sharks and The Las Vegas Golden Knights.

About CTA:

As a catalyst to the dynamic technology industry, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ accelerates growth and progress for the fast-paced economy. With leading market research, CTA educates members, and by establishing standards, CTA shapes the industry at large. CTA is also the producer of CES®, the world’s largest annual tradeshow for consumer technology. The Consumer Electronics Show®, CES, showcases more than 4,400 exhibiting companies including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Play. Predict. Get Rewarded.”

FANDOM SPORTS is an entertainment and gaming company “Hell Bent” on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow super fans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app encourages users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The Company’s 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform with two global apps and one FANCOIN economy for super fans to fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

