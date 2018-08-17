FANDOM SPORTS Announces FANbassador Program!

FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”), creator of FANDOM SPORTS, the new app that aggregates, curates and produces fan-focused content, will give its users and fans a chance to prove their fandom by becoming contributing writers for the FANDOM SPORTS App!









FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE:FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”), creator of FANDOM SPORTS, the new app that aggregates, curates and produces fan-focused content, will give its users and fans a chance to prove their fandom by becoming contributing writers for the FANDOM SPORTS App!

FANDOM SPORTS users can now put their mouth where their money is. Figuratively and literally. You think you can pick a fight and talk trash better than anyone? Well, here is a way to prove it! Send us your best sports fights, and the writers of the top three fights with the most creative headlines and the best pictures will win a chance to become a FANbassador writer on the app for a week. And what’s a good fight without a reward? Well, FANDOM SPORTS will PAY YOU. Yes, you — to create fights for a week! All submissions should be sent to nick@fandomsports.net.

FANDOM SPORTS’ philosophy has always been “from fans to fans” and this program highlights just that mindset. The FANDOM SPORTS app revolves around fan engagement which is what fuels all of the content on the app. The content centric app approach is what keeps fans engaged and wanting more. Now fans can become an even more integral part of the FANDOM community by becoming official FANbassadors (and yes, we will send you your very own FANbassador shirt to boot!)

In the near future, official FANbassadors of the app will also get a chance to pick a fight and talk trash on the FANDOM SPORTS radio show on Dash Radio. Once a month, we will invite one lucky FANbassador to a taping of the radio show in Hollywood, California.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“Pick A Fight. Talk Trash. Get Rewarded.”

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

Download the app and bring your crew. Talking trash is better with friends. The more you invite, the more in-app virtual currency FANCOINS you can earn.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FandomSports.net

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (647) 236-4895

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: info@fandomsports.net

Tel: +1 (647) 236-4895

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events.

