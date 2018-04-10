Facebook Share Price Rises Following Zuckerberg Testimony to Congress

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) jumped more than four per cent on Tuesday (April 10) after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave his testimony to Congress as he addressed the company’s privacy practices.

The stock traded at $165.4 at market close which was its highest levels in two weeks. The stock’s trading low for the day was $157.01 while its day high was $165.98.

The senators questioned Zuckerberg on the limits of privacy, Cambridge Analytica, Russian meddling of the elections, Facebook being a monopoly and new regulations that could be introduced to protect users privacy.



Some of the highlights of Zuckerberg’s testimony included the conversation between Senator Richard J. Durbin and Zuckerberg.

Senator Durbin asked Zuckerberg whether he would be comfortable sharing the name of the hotel he stayed in last night or if he would be comfortable sharing the names of people he messaged this week.

“No. I would probably not choose to do that publicly here,” Zuckerberg told Senator Durbin.

“I think that may be what this is all about,” Mr. Durbin said. “Your right to privacy. The limits of your right to privacy. And how much you give away in modern America in the name of, quote, connecting people around the world.”

On one of the questions by a senator on whether Zuckerberg thought it was best for an opt-in or an opt-out feature on user data, Zuckerberg said they already have a system in place.

“We do require permission to use the system and to use information. We don’t sell information,” he said.

Zuckerberg also said that his team would work with the senators on a proposed new law to protect user’s privacy information in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, Senator John Kennedy was more blunt about his opinions on Facebook.

“Your user agreement sucks,” Mr. Kennedy said.

According to TipRanks, KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves maintained an ‘Buy’ rating Facebook’s stock and set a price target of $245.

I, Bala Yogesh, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.